How deeper shall we dig own graves?

Some supermarket executive tasked with saving the franchise from crumbling was quoted saying: “We have reached rock bottom…”

He obviously meant that the only direction was upwards to growth. He was given his chance. The next year, the giant hypermarket had done even worse and shareholders were becoming even more desperate.

Our artistic CEO was asked by journalists what had happened. He replied unperturbed: “We are also very surprised… this venture seems to dig even deeper than the rock bottom!”

The directors did not see the humour and this honest boss was sacked. There is no wittiness where money is lost.

This analogy reminds me of the depth into which Kenyan football has dug itself. We seem never to find the rock bottom and work our way out. We are still sinking and it seems the core of the earth is our destination.

The Sports Ministry and the Transition Committee seems to just go on unperturbed with their incomprehensible task!

The next FKF Premier League season was initially scheduled to commence this weekend and the fixtures are already out.

The teams are already geared for the start of this inexplicable season; they are even playing their pre-season friendly matches!

Many other teams are in the doldrums and are still not sure they shall participate in this apparent joke. It is a joke of course and everybody including the gazetted organisers know it as such. The Fifa ban is still around and the teams relegated and those promoted are not recognised by the international body.

The Kenyan Premier League itself is going to be played under the radar of Fifa. No palpable move has been made to approach Fifa.

Perhaps the officials believe that by ignoring the problem, it shall just solve itself and miraculously we shall find ourselves pardoned and reinstated.

It is purposeless; a pointless charade that shall lead to tears from our talented lads. To add insult to injury, we read somewhere that the Transition Committee has extended player transfer period to allow premier League clubs more time to finalise their buttressing of their teams in the readiness for the next season! Black humour indeed.

We understand that our political condition is still confusing and that by today, we shall know the direction to take.

We have to wait, but we cannot assure that we shall wait with patience for the new administration to sort itself out. Patience is no longer a virtue to us; it is an unforgivable vice!

Just like the great CEO of the unnamed supermarket, we shall have to find a rock bottom or else we sack all of us! It is time to think about holding FKF elections. That shall be the first step towards sanity.