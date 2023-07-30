Hongera Hela Awards laudable, was long overdue

The kind of celebration and joy witnessed at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Friday when our legends and current sports personalities were rewarded will remain on our minds for a long time to come.

It was a ceremony of its kind!

The inaugural Hongera Hela Awards event, which cost the government a whopping Sh100 million, gives hope to sportspersons that the future is bright for the those who will make the country proud on international front.

The appreciation tokens given to sportspeople drawn from football, athletics, cricket, rugby, motor racing, volleyball and Paralympics, among other disciplines, will give our upcoming athletes more morale to win medals for the county.

Many young footballers will be yearning to reach the heights of legends Peter Dawo, Mike Okoth, Musa Otieno, McDonald Mariga, Dennis Oliech Arnold Origi, Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga, Ayub Timbe, Johana Omollo and Brian Mandera, to name but a few.

Joe Kadenga honoured

Legends of the older generation, both alive and deceased were also honoured.

The late Joe Kadenge and Jared Ingutia were honoured posthumously along Mahmoud Abass, Josephat Murila, Bobby Ogolla, JJ Masiga, Douglas Mutua, Sammy Sholei, Sammy Owino “Kempes”, Wilberforce “Maradona” Mulamba and Austin Oduor among others.

It’s unfortunate that previous governments did not deal with matters affecting legends yet they did the country proud in their heyday.

The state in which most of our former internationals are in, is indeed wanting. Most of them continuing to live in deplorable conditions, with no government pension nor NHIF scheme to support them and their families.

Some can barely make ends meet, coupled with poor health. Some have recurring pain due to the knocks and injuries sustained while representing the country. The former stars have suffered a great deal!