Hold your breath for this weekend's Secto Rally Finland

It's time to smell the Kenyan coffee in Jyvaskyla, the host city of this weekend’s Secto Rally Finland as the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) reaches the midway.

As locals prepare for the long haul to Eldoret for the Western Kenya round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) Series, which will also be held this weekend, real action at the highest level of competition gets underway tomorrow in Jyvaskyla, some 270 kilometres north of the capital Helsinki where Kenyan coffee has become the traditional brew.

In Jyvaskyla,Kenyan coffee is served hot and steaming at the Kenyan stand, and in coffee outlets in Finland.

The Kenyan stand is a constant reminder of Kenya's presence in the wider WRC fraternity through this small project snowballing to what this country can aspire to achieve using sporting activities to promote trade and tourism internationally.

The Safari Rally-branded coffee has proven very popular amongst the Finnish people, who are considered the second highest per capita consumers of coffee in the world by the International Coffee Association at a 12 kilograms of coffee per year per adult.

It is from this data that major coffee producing countries target Finland as a major market, and Kenya's coffee brands have never been visible like now since the WRC Safari Rally opened an office to serve European WRC host countries in 2021 and introduced the Safari Rally-branded Kenya Coffee.

This is an idea which is gradually showing growth of business as a source of much needed foreign exchange.

Kenya exported coffee, coffee husks and substitutes worth US$11.16 million to Finland in 2022 after a slump in the last three previous years, including the year 2020 which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Balance of Trade between both countries is heavily skewed towards Finland, the WRC Safari Rally Coffee project is playing an important role to promote trade using the Safari, statistically speaking.

Volume of exports to Finland of coffee, tea, among others, was on an upward trajectory from 2012 when it was valued at US$12 million, increasing to $13m in 2014 and peaking to 14m in 2015 before a gradual decline in the subsequent year.

It slumped to an all-time low of $8 million in 2018, but figures have started to shine again since 2021 after the WRC Safari Rally opened an office and engaged Finnish nationals with a strong Kenyan cultural connection to market the coffee.

This has also been supported by Finnish drivers who forever fell in love with the Safari Rally and Kenya like three-time Safari Rally champion Juha Kankkunen, who attended this year's Safari Rally, and the legendary Rauno Aaltonen, who connected with drivers of his generation during the inaugural legends gala in Nairobi.

Secto Rally Finland has been considered as the jewel on the crown of world rallying for decades. It is the mid summer stop after Kenya's Safari Rally and winter season opener in Monte Carlo.

A win there in front of the most knowledgeable and passionate rally fans in the world is equated to a podium finish of the world championship final points standings.

Finland sets standards at the start and finish including fly past by the Finnish military airforce with several jumps set high and marked to determine which car flies the farthest.

Very little matters in Finland during the rally week, and this time attention will once again be on defending champion Ott Tanak of Estonia who will be looking for a fourth victory in a Ford Puma Hybrid Rally 1 car.

Tanak had some promise in his home event in Estonia recently before his car suffered irreparable engine failure which forced M-Sport to change the entire engine which cost the 2019 world champion 5 minutes penalty.

But he showed such promise that he set most fastest times on the opening day but the 5 minutes deficit remained a tall order.

He finally finish eighth overall and is now lying fourth overall in the championship standings with 104 points behind third-place Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai i20 Hyrid Rally 1 (112pts), Elfyn Evans (115 pts) and defending champion Kalle Rovanpera (170pts). Both are driving the Toyota Yaris GR Hybrid Rally 1 cars.

Rovanpera will be looking forward to extending his lead in his home event for Toyota while Tanak and Neuville will want to redeem their images and those of their manufacturers.