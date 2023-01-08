Hold tight, we shall get over poor run in the league

As fans of Bandari FC, it's been frustrating watching the team struggle in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Our last win (prior to Sunday's win against Tusker) was the amazing comeback against Sofapaka, and though we had hoped this season, I have to admit, it hasn't been an easy start to the new season for us.

We have struggled especially in attack. We have managed just a win against Sofapaka, two draws and two losses and that's not as close to the fairytale start we all hoped for.

Yes, there have been some good moments in every game we have played and we look dangerous, but we have struggled to maintain consistency in our games.

However, football is a sport that requires patience and perseverance. Every team goes through ups and downs, and we as fans need to support our team through the tough times as well as the good times.

Under the leadership of coach Anthony Kimani, the team is in good hands.

Kimani has a wealth of experience in the game and has proven to be a successful coach in the past. He has the knowledge and ability to turn things around for Bandari FC and get the team back to winning ways.

I would like to stress that the league is a marathon and it's easier when we make mistakes at the start rather than at the end of the season.

All is not lost, we have a great squad with a depth of talent and I am sure that once the boys pick up the momentum, we shall do well.

The January transfer window is upon us and I am sure that the technical bench will be looking to add a few faces in the places that have been lacking in the field. With that, we can expect an exciting run.

Despite the team's struggles in the league, it's important to recognize that we have been playing some impressive football.

The one thing that stands out in the team is our immense potential; since most of our players are young, we should have anticipated that we needed a bit of time to fully adjust to the new season.

It's also worth remembering that football is a team sport and sometimes things don't go as planned. Injuries, missed opportunities, and a bit of luck can all play a role in the outcome of a match.