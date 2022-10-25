History favours hosts but getting out of group tall order for Qataris

There are many reasons why a country bids to host a major global sporting event.

The most important is obviously improving the image and status of that country in the eyes of the world.

You can also imagine the collective feel-good factor amongst the citizenry and its concomitant positive effect on their mental state.

Nations also bid to host to catalyze infrastructure and social-economic development.

A case in point is tiny Qatar that won the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

The Gulf state, according to an AFP report, has spent more than $6.5 billion (Sh781 billion) building gleaming, state of the art stadiums.

Qatar also constructed a driver-less metro system that cost $36 billion (Sh4 trillion) to serve five of the eight match venues. Wow!

That is almost one third of Kenya’s 2021 Gross Domestic Product of $110.35 billion ((about Sh133,810,410,000,000) according to official data from the World Bank.

It is also at these international sports events that the host expects to showcase its talent and excel, backed by an anticipated, partisan and plentiful home crowd.

Looking at World Cup history, the Qatar national football team can either draw inspiration and dare to dream, or embrace cold pragmatism and prepare for the inevitable.

Of the 22 previous World Cups staged, the host nation has won six times, that is Uruguay in 1930, Italy (1934), England (1966), Germany (1974), Argentina (1978) and France (1998).

In pure mathematical terms, it means Qatar, as hosts, have a 27.27 per cent chance of winning the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

It gets even better for them if you consider this: Twice, the host nation has finished runner up.

First was in 1950 when Brazil, needing a draw against Uruguay in their decisive clash at the Maracana Stadium to lift the coveted world title, were in fact beaten 2-1 by their South American foes, who went on to be crowned champions.

Second, Sweden reached the final of the 1958 tournament only to lose 2-5 to a talented Brazilian outfit.

This means that hosts have finished second or first in eight of the 22 World Cups held in history and so stretching this line of mathematics, Qatar’s probability of reaching the final is a one in three. What attractive odds!

Three other hosts have reached the semi-finals; Chile in 1962, Italy 1990, Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014.

In all other editions, hosts have valiantly fought but failed to get beyond the last eight.

Qatar could again take heart from the fact that only two host nations share the, for want of a better word, unflattering distinction, of being knocked out in the group stages – Spain in 1982 and South Africa in 2010.

The tiny Arab nation can gather more encouragement from the unexpected fearless run of unfancied South Korea in the 2002 edition that the Far East Asia country co-hosted with Japan.

The industrious Koreans defied expectations to progress to the semi-final, the first and only Asian team to reach this stage in history, as a rabidly enthusiastic home crowd cheered on.

But we have to be coldly realistic. As much as I would love to visit Qatar and watch them go deep in the tournament, I can venture that they will be joining Spain and South Africa in that two-nation list of preliminary round losers.

For starters, Qatar are ranked 50 by Fifa, the third lowest ranked nation at the 2022 World Cup, above Saudi Arabia (51) and Ghana (61).

Qatar aka the Maroon have never qualified for the World Cup before this edition, which has come courtesy of them being hosts.

I know they are the reigning Asian champions but they will certainly find this stage a different ball game.

Under Spanish coach Felix Sanchez, who has spent a huge part of his career in that country, a 27-strong squad assembled in June in Europe.

The plan is for the team to be together for six months by the time the world finals starts.

Korea followed the same plan in their fairy 2002 run and USA too, reaching the second round in 1994 where they fell 0-1 to eventual winners Brazil.

But does Qatar even have the football personnel to trouble world class sides?

To my knowledge, there only players of note, and this is no disrespect to the Asian champions, are Al-Duhail’s Sudan-born forward Almoez Ali and winger Akram Afif, of national champions Al-Sadd.

Ali’s fame came from scoring a tournament high nine goals at the 2019 Asian Cup, the highest in the history of the continental showpiece.

Afif, once considered the best talent to have come out of Qatar, won the 2019 Asian Footballer of the Year Award.

Honestly, the only player I am familiar with from Qatar is Kenya’s Michael Olunga who features for Al-Duhail and will never play in the World Cup.

Seriously.

The Qataris open their Group "A" assignments against Ecuador on 21 November, face African champions Senegal four days later before taking on dark horses Netherlands on 29 November.