Heroic Kenyan sportswomen deserve memorable rewards

Over the past two weeks, sportswomen have flown the Kenyan flag high and today I dedicate my column to celebrating their success that often gets overshadowed by their male counterparts.

That all of Kenya’s gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary were won by women is historic.

Faith Kipyegon delivered two gold medals after winning the 1,500m and 5,000m races while Mary Moraa completed Kenya’s gold medal tally with victory in the 800m.

Of the other seven medals (three silver, four bronze) won by Kenya in Budapest, three belonged to women with Beatrice Chepkoech settling for silver in the 3,000m steeplechase while Faith Cherotich and Beatrice Chebet bagged bronze in steeplechase and 5,000m respectively.

Kipyegon and Moraa have been in fine form this season and their success in Budapest goes a long way to stamp their authority as household names in their respective specialties.

Victory at the biggest stage of global athletics comes with months of sacrifice, grueling training regimes and, above all, the struggle of staying away from family for long.

Women are considered the pillars of any household and their families must have watched in awe as they beat strong opposition to clinch gold.

It’s the perfect gift to their loved ones and should serve as an inspiration to other women across all spheres of life that they can also succeed where men have excelled before and bring glory to Kenya.

Many miles away in Yaounde, Cameroon another set of Kenyan sportswomen emerged triumphant at the CAVB African Volleyball Nations Championship. And they did it in style!

Malkia Strikers won a record-extending 10th African title unbeaten, defeating rivals Cameroon and Egypt in the process.

This victory cemented Kenya’s status as the top ranked African nation in the FIVB rankings which means Malkia Strikers will represent Africa at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in line with the universality principle.

President William Ruto led Kenyans on social media in celebrating the success of Malkia Strikers and the Budapest gold medallists.

It’s my hope that once he invites them to State House, the reward will be commensurate not least because this is a historic moment for Kenyan sport.

It will be befitting if the First Lady Rachel Ruto and other female leaders jump on the bandwagon and add tokens of their own to recognize this historic achievement by our Kenyan sportswomen.