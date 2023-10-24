Having Safari Rally over Easter suits local fans better

Kenyans were treated to the most dramatic and engaging rally of the decade in 1996, the year after the Federation Internationale De I’ Automobile (FIA) discarded the experimental rotational World Rally Championship (WRC) status for some events and confirmed a 12 rounds championship in readiness for the arrival of the dedicated television coverage era from 1997.

It was the last Easter weekend Safari Rally, but things have changed dramatically. But not any more.

That the Safari, held during the Easter weekend for 44 years until 1996 , is reverting back to the original date is thanks to the effort of President William Ruto and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba who engaged the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) commercial rights holder, the WRC Promoter, to change the Safari date from June to the Easter weekend of March 28-31, an arrangement which favours everybody is a noble and effort to continue growing the Safari rally brand in a digital era.

The Safari dates had oscillated between March and July from 1997 to 2002 before the event lost its WRC status which affected the appeal of the event amongst Kenyans who had by tradition been tuned to the Easter weekend routine since 1953 but now could not be able to slot it into their schedules.

Even after its return to the WRC three years ago, the FIA scheduled it for the fourth week of June which created its own challenges especially for fans in far flung areas who could not make it to Naivasha and back to their bases on time for Monday engagements.

But now it’s back to the basics of history and the biggest winners are of course the Kenyan public,security and safety agencies; and the organisers to prepare an even better event than in the last three editions as a spectator friendly spectacle.

The return of the Safari brought with its major challenges in management of traffic flow and safety due to time constraints. fewer people attended this year’s Shakedown on Thursday in Naivasha, and there was a mad rush to Naivasha on Friday night with more people travelling back to their destinations in different directions to be on time and ready to return to work on Monday after the Sunday finish at Hell's Gate.

President Ruto who enjoyed a ride in the Ford Puma of Pierre Loubet must have seen the enthusiasm of the Kenyan people and therefore stepped in fulfill their desire to align the Safari to its chequered past in a year it celebrated its 70th anniversary and laid the groundwork for the 100th anniversary in 30 years time.

A bigger and more slick Safari is in the offing not encumbered by any bottlenecks since the sporting team has been working like a well oiled machine with the FIA deadlines expected to be firmed in coming months creating room for fine-tuning only from January next year.

There are already all indications of a highly successful 2024 Safari Rally edition just as it happened in 1996 when the Safari entered into an exciting period of time after three years of uncertainties brought about by lack of commercial sponsorship after the exit of Marlboro Cigarettes of the United States in 1992.

The WRC too was facing several challenges and the FIA had three years earlier introduced a rotational format to accommodate the drivers’, manufacturers and the 2-litre Cup for normally aspirated 2-wheel (F2) drive cars.

Each year some events would only count towards the F2 Cup and 1995 was Safari’s turn. All big manufacturer teams stayed away but second tier Subaru Motor Sports Group (SMSG) outfit of Nuriyuki Koseki and his local point man Patrick Njiru fielded a full team which included Briton Richard Burns who went on to become a world champion in 2001 and Japanese Hideaki Miyoshi in the the Subaru Impreza WRX STi. models.

Toyota entered two cars for 1994 champion Ian Duncan and Japanese Yoshio Fugimoto in the Celica Turbo 4WD while Mitsubishi Japan was represented by Dakar Rally expert Kenjiro Shinozuka in the Mitsubishi Lancer EVO III.

The Safari was very much a Kenyan affair with one odd car in the line-up, a 1500CC Daewoo Cielo of Azar Anwar , 18th overall and winner of the FIA 2-litre Cup. which gave the South Korean manufacturer more publicity on a global platform than any other PR and marketing campaign in its history.

Fujimoto won the Safari in the Toyota to become the first Japanese nationality to wear the vcictors’ laurel.

The corporate sponsorship from British American Tobacco (BAT) brought excitement and a windfall for the Safari in 1995 which went on to make the 1996 edition a memorable edition.

It is in this Safari that Kenyans got a glimpse of the Group A Subaru Impreza tuned by UK-based Prodrive with Colin McRae, the fastest emerging driver of the decade behind the wheels, Tommi Makinen in the Mitsubishi and about all top drivers in the world including veteran Stig Blomqvist and Kenneth Eriksson.

The skies opened up and Mitsubishi won with Makinen after 20 years. He also broke the Safari Rally myth of being an endurance marathon after sprinting from gun to tape as if he was doing a European type event.