Having escaped ban, let’s make Kenyan athletics great again

I speak for all Kenyans, especially athletics enthusiasts when I say that we escaped a potential ban from World Athletics by the skin of our teeth. The world governing body deserves gratitude for listening to our plea as Athletics Kenya and letting the country off with a slap on the wrist.

Truthfully speaking, as a country, we have not covered ourselves in glory as far as our reputation as an athletics powerhouse is concerned. Whereas the year has seen some moments of brilliance – such as Eliud Kipchoge’s world record in Berlin, Ferdinand Omanyala’s roof-raising race at the Kip Keino Classic and Team Kenya’s feats at the Commonwealth Games – there have been equally many instances for which we should hang our heads in shame.

Since 2017, the country has been grouped by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in Category A of nations that are hot spots of doping offenders. With the rampant cases of doping among our athletes this year, Kenya was on the brink of being banished into the abyss of the athletics wilderness.

Thank God the WA Council Meeting in Rome last week was lenient with us. As Kenyans, we should not take this chance for granted but work hard to redeem our image as an athletics nation known for doing what we know best – running clean and winning fairly in track and field as well as road races.

This Saturday, we begin this new chapter at the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru as hundreds of athletes gather for the national trials for the World Cross Country Championships, which will be held next February in Bathurst, Australia.

The history of cross country is never complete without mentioning Kenya who have walked (or run) this race like a colossus. We have won the highest number of individual and team titles since we first participated in the global championships in 1973.

I expect the trials to be cutthroat as AK strive to select the strongest team to fly the country’s flag in Australia. We are in the throes of the annual cross-country season and thus far we have witnessed great competition in the AK Cross Country Weekend meetings as well as the ongoing World Cross Country Tour.

With just over three weeks left till the end of the year, the trials present an opportunity for the athletics family to close out the season on a crescendo. If you are an athlete who has engaged in doping, better keep away from these championships because rest assured, we will catch you.

As athletics stakeholders, and with the backing of the government, we are determined – in the words of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba – to make doping an expensive venture for culprits and would-be offenders.