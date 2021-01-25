Having breakdancing at Olympics will fulfil  Shabba Doo’s prophecy

The death of Adolfo “Shabba Doo” Quiñones in the last days of 2020 might have passed largely unnoticed by the rest of the world, but for those of my generation it marked the end of an era.

Shaba Doo was the man who popularised the dance style Breakdance when he starred in the movie by the same name featuring Lucinda Dickey. It’s sad that Shabba Doo passed on just three years before Breakdance makes it as a competitive sport at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The introduction of the dance to the Olympics serves to fulfil a prophecy Shabba Doo made in 1984 in an interview with Newsweek magazine when he said the dance was not a passing fad as had been suggested in some quarters.

“Ultimately people will realize it’s a valid art form, on the same level as jazz or ballet,” Quiñones told the magazine. “And it’s a dance Americans should be proud of.”

Many of my generation would readily agree with him. Did you ever take part in breakdance? Did you ever sneak out of school (especially for those of us who schooled in Nairobi and other urban centres) to go do headspins in the dance that turned the world on its head?

Or did you ever do a backsliding in the craze that saw many of us record sliding grades? If you did all that then it means you are part of my generation.

And now as a living testament to our generation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the body that manages Olympic Games has done the decent thing. Starting from Paris 2024, breakdance is going to be part of the games.

In other words, if you feel you still have enough oil in your joints to throw and receive waves and do the contorting body motions then grab your ngoma shoes (I believe Bata still stores them), engage in crazy practice and who knows, you might just come back home with a breakdance gold from the Paris Olympics!

Also no need to worry, Olympic Games is where the line “age is nothing but a number” is held in high esteem. The last time I checked there was no upper age limit to those taking part in the Games.

This announcement took me back memory lane and I couldn’t help but chuckle over what we went through in the name of breakdance. I remembered the three quarter long trousers (we called them ‘achwiti’ in the part of the city where I grew up).

Then I remembered rushing to Kenya Cinema to watch the super talented Shaba Doo and Lucinda Dickey star in the movie Breakdance.

Thirty five years later I still remember the heavy drops of bass from the theatre’s Dolby Surround System as the two dancers brought the break dance story come alive.

Of course this was the time the man I consider the greatest pop star ever to walk the face of the earth, Michael Jackson, was ruling the stage.

I know there have been endless debates on who between MJ and his father-in-law Elvis Presley can be rightfully referred to as the greatest. As for me and my house, it is MJ. And there is no room for debate over this.

There is no doubt that ours was the last generation to have real music stars. Who in his right mind can forget Whitney Houston? Posters of the pretty girl who was the poster girl of the iconic jeans trouser with a tear on one knee graced the walls of many a young man’s room. We were all united in cursing Bobby Brown when he married her!

I also remembered the juvenile romantic conquests and inconsolable heart breaks that happened owing to one’s prowess (or lack thereof) of breakdancing skills. Let’s sit tight and wait for Paris 2024 when we will have all the fond memories rushing back.

