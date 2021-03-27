Stars’ failed Afcon camapign a wake up call, we need to revive glory of yesteryears

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Magdy (left) vies for the ball with Kenya's midfielders Keneth Muguna (centre) and Anthony Okumu during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor, Daily Nation Sports.

What you need to know:

  • Thanks to a robust youth development programme and visionary football administrators, Harambee Stars qualified for Afcon in the late 80s and early 90s when it was a more competitive eight-team tournament
  • When Caf expanded Afcon to 12 teams starting with the 1992 edition in Senegal, Kenya was still sitting among Africa's elite footballing nations
  • Fifa expanded the tournament from 16 teams to 24 “to pave the way for innovative ways to make the competition more attractive”, and the top two teams from the 12 groups qualified directly


However way you look at it, Kenya's failure to qualify for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament reinforces the thinking that Harambee Stars qualified for 2019 tournament held in Egypt through a stroke of luck, and expansion of the tournament from 16 teams to 24.

