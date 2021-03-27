Stars’ failed Afcon camapign a wake up call, we need to revive glory of yesteryears

However way you look at it, Kenya's failure to qualify for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament reinforces the thinking that Harambee Stars qualified for 2019 tournament held in Egypt through a stroke of luck, and expansion of the tournament from 16 teams to 24.

Our underwhelming campaign for a slot in 2021 Afcon went like this: Under coach Francis Kimanzi, Kenya drew 1-1 away to Egypt and at home with Togo. Exit Kimanzi, enter Jacob “Ghost” Mulee. We draw 1-1 with Comoros in Nairobi and lose 2-1 away in Moroni, followed by 1-1 draw with Egypt in Nairobi. We are third in Group “G” with four points behind Egypt (nine) and Comoros (nine), and out of contention for a place in next year’s tournament in Cameroon.

Our performance in 2019 Afcon qualifiers went like this: Playing in Group “F” alongside Ghana, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone, Harambee Stars finished second on seven points behind Ghana (nine) but ahead of Ethiopia (one). Kenya started the campaign by losing 2-1 away to Sierra Leone, beat Ghana 1-0 in Nairobi, drew 0-0 away to Ethiopia, beat Ethiopia 3-0 in Nairobi and lost 1-0 away to Ghana. Kenya's return leg match with Sierra Leone in Nairobi was cancelled following a Fifa ban on the west African nation. All of Sierra Leone’s matches were annulled.

Fifa expanded the tournament from 16 teams to 24 “to pave the way for innovative ways to make the competition more attractive”, and the top two teams from the 12 groups qualified directly. In the previous (2017) edition, 12 group winners and hosts qualified directly and were joined by the best two runners-up.

In the 2019 tournament, 12 group winners, 11 runners-up and the host nation qualified directly, and many felt that gifted Kenya an easier path to Afcon. Then there was the matter of Fifa's suspension of Sierra Leone over claims of government interference.

Thanks to a robust youth development programme and visionary football administrators, Harambee Stars qualified for Afcon in the late 80s and early 90s when it was a more competitive eight-team tournament.

Kenya qualified for Afcon for the first time in 1988 alongside Algeria, Cameroon, defending champions Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, hosts Morocco, Algeria and Zaire. We again qualified for 1990 Afcon alongside holders Cameroon, hosts Algeria, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Senegal and Zambia.

When Caf expanded Afcon to 12 teams starting with the 1992 edition in Senegal, Kenya was still sitting among Africa's elite footballing nations, and we qualified directly for the tournament alongside holders Algeria, Cameroon, Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Nigeria, hosts Senegal, Zaire and Zambia.

Then the rain started beating us. While teams like Togo, Gabon, Burkina Faso and Tunisia were rebuilding, we went into a deep slumber. We failed to qualify for 1994 tournament in Tunisia.The tournament was expanded to 16 teams starting with the 1996 edition in South Africa, 1998 edition in Burkina Faso, 2000 tournament co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria, and the 2002 tournament in Mali.

We still stayed in the cold. Kenya returned to the 16-team Afcon in 2004 but would miss the next six editions till the 2019 tournament in Egypt.

Now, a person who sells eggs should not start a fight in the market. Football Kenya Federation officials should stop listening to their own voices and think seriously about the future of Kenyan football.

********

On Friday, I was woken up by a call from former Kenyan international Joseph Odhiambo Gor who played for the team in the 70s. A furious Odhiambo wondered why a member of Harambee Stars technical bench on Thursday said Kenya has never beaten Eqypt in football "yet we beat Pharaohs hands down at City Stadium in 1979."

For the record, Harambee Stars, coached by Steve Yongo, beat Egypt 3-1 in the first leg match of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match at Nairobi City Stadium.