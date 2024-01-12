Guess who's back! Challenges that star players face in making transition

Do you think that it can be tougher for good (great) players when they move from playing to coaching? I do. But first, some context.

Earlier this week, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) named former national team setter Janet Wanja and former team captain Brackcides Agala to the national women’s teams, Malkia Strikers and Wafalme Stars’ technical bench ahead of the upcoming African Games Zone Five qualifiers.

Feminists, including the failing ones, will view this as an elaborate demonstration of the idea that 35 can be the new 25, even for female athletes. But is anyone looking to ensure that the duo is prepared for the transition from star player to coach?

Often, when it is time for players to hang up their jerseys for good, for one reason or another, they give coaching a try. Those who can’t any play longer, teach, right?

I mean, coaching would satisfy your desire to stay active and competitive within the sport you love, while giving your body a much-needed break. But I doubt it can be as easy as just standing on court, passing on your knowledge and watching people improve.

It is one thing to be great at doing what you do, but it’s an entirely different thing to win those accolades while working through others.

Elite players who become coaches have the benefit of immediate respect from players and fans alike. After all, if you’ve been there, done that, and proven you can bring home the medals, you should definitely be able to lead a team to greatness, right? Wrong.

Former Kenyan international volleyballers Brackcides Agala (right) and Janet Wanja when they attended a training session by the Kenyan national teams at Nyayo National Stadium on January 11, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

As Wanja and Agala make the switch, they also need guidance on how to make the best of their current skillset rather than just keep repeating what they did as players.

Being a star player puts a lot of weight on your shoulders. Your teammates look up to you and often depend on you for leadership and guidance. That’s a heavy burden to haul sometimes. But managing people, which is what coaching is all about, is both an art and a skill. More importantly, leadership comes more naturally to some people than to others.

Knowing the game isn’t enough. One has to learn how to make good, effective decisions, how to deal with conflict, how to delegate, how to make decisions in the heat of the moment, and most importantly, how to identify the strengths of individual players, and work through them to achieve your goals.

None of this can be expected to be easy, but thankfully, there is a wealth of information out there. It is not a path I’ve walked before, but I imagine you’ll need to think outside the box and be open to opportunities that might not necessarily be coaching or sports-related.

Listening to audio tapes on leadership and talk to successful coaches in the area, including those who are not within the same sport as you, might also help.