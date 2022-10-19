Guard Kenya’s rich cross country history

The cross country season kicked off in earnest this past weekend at the Machakos People’s Park in Machakos county.

If the calibre of competition witnessed on Saturday is anything to go by, then every athletics enthusiast should look forward to a feast in terms of entertainment on the course is concerned.

Cross country is infamous — or famous — for the manner in which it puts athletes’ talent and physical preparedness to the test.

It is always a battle against the obstacles that the nature or course has to offer while trying to put into practice all that has been learned in training.

Cross country is never a respecter of persons; some of the biggest upsets in athletics have been witnessed in this race, which forges champions while humbling others.

As an athletics fan, memories of last year’s national championships remain etched in my mind.

The sight of runners trying to manoeuvre through the muddy terrain while attempting to outdo one another to the finish line is exactly why we should all look forward to this year’s season.

At a competitive level, there is every reason for every athlete to sign up for this cross country season.

It culminates in the second edition of the World Cross Country Tour Gold on February 4 — to be held at the Lobo Village in Eldoret — and the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on February 18.

Kenya has a rich history in cross country, having won the lion’s share of individual and team titles over the years.

Mention cross country and the names that come to mind for anyone who has followed this event closely are the likes of five-time champion Paul Tergat, John Ngugi and Isabella Ochichi.

As the powerhouse of cross country, it, therefore, behooves us to prepare early for Australia so as to cement our reputation as the kings and queens of this event.

This can only happen when we as stakeholders — athletes, officials, coaches and administrators — take the weekend meets with the seriousness they deserve.

These build up competitions provide athletes with the exposure and preparations they require to fight for their place in Team Kenya to Australia.

They ensure that those competing have the opportunity to assess themselves, go back to the drawing board and sharpen themselves in readiness for the big prize.

To athletics fans, turn up in your numbers to cheer on the athletes as they compete at the weekend meets.