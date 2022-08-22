Greece next stop for Kimathi in championship

Twenty-seven-year-old rally Kenyan driver, McRae Kimathi, will contest his final event in the 2022 Junior World Rally Championship in the WRC Acropolis Rally Greece next month.

“So far, I have enjoyed the contest in the last five rounds of the series,” Kimathi, who is a professional accountant, told Nation Sport.

“I secured the FIA Award after winning the junior title in the 2021 African Rally Championship. The reward was a Ford Fiesta car for contesting six rounds of the JWRC.”

The main rally action will be held on September 8-11.

***

The next round of the 2022 KBL-sponsored round of the Kenya National Rally Championship will be known as the Nanyuki Rally 2022.

The event will be run on September 3. Chairman of the Nanyuki Sports Group, Bimal Patel, will be the Clerk of the Course for the national event.

Tracking system will be handled by Harji Sagoo.

A total of three stages will be done twice in the competition.

The transport distance will be 62.16km, and competitive distance 153.04km.

Total distance will be 215.20km.

The rally headquarters will be at Cedar Hall in Nanyuki, while Greystones Service Park will be the rally control centre.

Reconnaissance of the rally route will be done on September 2 from 8am to 5pm. The reconnaissance speed will not exceed 80kph.

All rally cars must be fitted with a tracking system device . A special deposit of Shs.20,000 will be required before the device is fitted in the rally car.

***

Details for the next round of the East African Safari Classic Rally have been released.

The nine-day event will be run in December next year. The rally will be about 4,000km to be run across Kenya and Tanzania.

The competitive distance is expected to be about 2,100km, while the transport distance will be about 2,000km.

Chairman of the team will be Joey Ghose, while Clerk of the Marathon Raid Rally will be Onkar Kalsi.

Briefly, no competitor is allowed to check the route prior to the start of the competition.

Raaji Bharij and Eric Bengi will be supported by the EASCR organizers. Bharij has been gifted with a Skoda while Bengi will drive a Datsun.

The use of helicopters or aircrafts during the rally by competitors is discouraged.

The penalty for unauthorized use of any Aircraft or Helicopter is exclusion. For safety reasons, use of aircrafts of any type, at any time during the rally and for any purpose requires the operator to request the approval of the rally organisers.

***

Whistling Moran, one of the latest karting circuits in Kenya, hosted the round of the Go-Karting Championship over the weekend.