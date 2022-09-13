Governors have a key role in supporting sports at county level

The political season is coming to an end, and the recent leadership changes across the country hold great promise.

We believe this momentum can transfer to sports as well. This is a call to action to governors: Please take a leading role towards developing sports in your respective counties.

For sports to develop, we must develop grass-root sports. Devolved governments have a role to play in sports development.

We need to focus on four key areas: funding of grassroots sport, improvement of facilities, wider access to physical activity and education around the benefits of sport and physical activity.

Grassroots sports will increase our base of talent.

For us to do well at the top, we must ensure that the base is as strong as it is wide.

With most of Kenya's newly elected governors in their first terms, they have a chance to make history.

The outgoing administration committed to renovating, upgrading, and constructing of stadia across the country to give teams good facilities to develop their sport and hold sports events in the counties.

Presently, the government has completed the renovation of the Moi International Sports Centre Complex, Kasarani, Nyayo National Stadium, Chuka Stadium (Tharaka Nithi), Wang’uru Stadium (Kirinyaga County), the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, Kinoru Stadium in Meru, Jamhuri Sports Complex and Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu County.

While the national government focuses on stadia development, governors are expected to complement these efforts at the county levels by investing in simple and practical sports facilities through the public private partnerships (PPP) model.

Regional state corporations and corporates should be encouraged, with the right incentives to give back by sponsoring a sports venue.

A good example is Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi’s Eastlands area that hosts many clubs and major tournaments in the football league.

This is a modest facility compared to, for instance, the City Stadium, but it is practical as it serves its purpose effectively.

Top priority should be given to multi-purpose halls, which existed in Nairobi City estates in the 80’s and 90’s and became a great source of talent, not only in sports but also in the arts.

Counties can adopt these strategies and develop multi-purpose indoor halls that can host basketball, handball, boxing, karate and badminton, among others.

Train coaches

They can then be linked to social activities where young people can explore their talent and learn.

Our devolved units further can extend their support for grassroots sports through training of coaches and technical people. Already, there is a catchment area with schools.

Anyone who followed last weekend’s national school games can attest that there is a high interest and great talent in secondary schools.

The coaches of these school games teams are simply passionate teachers.

What if we raise their level of technical expertise to match that of national-level coaches?

Unemployment is also on the rise in Kenya.

What if we encouraged these young people—instead of watching games from afar—to practice their own sport and become coaches, referees at their local club?

Sport is part of the fabric of our society.

Sport has been identified by the United Nations (UN) as one of the enablers of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was given a permanent observer status at the UN in 2009, and now contributes to its agenda. Sports can help meet five of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They are SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 4 – Quality Education, SDG 5 - Gender Equality, SDG 16 – Promote Peace and Strong Institutions and 17 Partnership for the Goal.

With the development of sports, we could have young people using their skills to promote economic development, whether from earning a living as athletes or working in various sport-related professions.

I dream of a time soon where we have very competitive county sports teams that are well-resourced; a time where the sports economy in Kenya is thriving and we can be proud.

Strengthen sports governance

National federations have existing coaching and refereeing structures, but we need to encourage them to spread these programmes at a grassroots level.

Funding has been an issue, but devolved financing by county governments could help us meet this goal.

To develop sport in Kenya, we need to strengthen the area of sports governance and administration.

NOC-K has developed a robust programme for this purpose—through trainings, mentorship and greater involvement in federation leadership, among other things.

A leader's success depends on his or her knowledge of the institutions he or she manages, the environment in which these exist and changes taking place within sports.

NOC-K has regular administration courses, and periodic governance forums for its affiliate national federations, to ensure that the country is moving in one direction.

NOC-K is ready to take action once the boards and directorships are appointed.

The programme will be implemented at all levels, from top leadership down through community leaders, local teachers, coaches, etc.

Governments should ensure that sport executives are consulted and involved in the development of future plans to improve sports.

The Olympic Movement's vision of creating a better world through sports is not far-fetched with partnerships with county governments.

Sports have shown themselves to be an important part in the livelihoods of youth, and through past successes, has already shown us its power to create positioning opportunities for Kenya globally.