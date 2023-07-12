Governor Arati should give Shabana a befitting stadium

Congratulations to Shabana for their remarkable achievement in winning the National Super League (NSL) title and securing promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

After a 17-year haitus, Shabana showed their resilience and commitment to reclaim their rightful place.

In their final league match against Kisumu All Stars, Shabana displayed their prowess and determination in front of a passionate and enthusiastic crowd at Gusii Stadium. The overwhelming support demonstrated that the Gusii fan-base, reminiscent of the glory days, has remained unwavering throughout the years.

As Shabana prepare for their journey in the top flight, it is crucial for the team to ensure they keep their home ground advantage intact. Relegation is a stark reality especially for newly promoted teams in the premier league.

Therefore, now is the time to plan and make the necessary arrangements to ensure Shabana's successful stay in the league and even challenge for the tittle.

The Football Kenya Federation leagues and competitions committee will conduct an inspection of Gusii Stadium to assess its suitability for hosting Shabana's home matches.

In light of this, I would like to urge Kisii Governor Simba Arati, whom I have had the privilege of working closely with previously, to take swift action and renovate the stadium.

Governor Arati should now expedite the process of providing Shabana with a stadium befitting their premier league status.

During my time working alongside Governor Arati in the Nairobi City Council, I witnessed his strategic approach and determination to deliver results.

He commanded respect among his peers and city council staff, and his passion for his work propelled him to become the Member of Parliament for Dagoretti North, serving two successful terms.

His accomplishments in city politics and leadership undoubtedly paved the way for his election as the Governor of Kisii County.

Considering the immense support and love Shabana receives from their fans, Governor Arati's commitment to renovating the stadium may prove decisive.

The Football Kenya Federation is ready to offer advice regarding the necessary renovations. Upgrading the playing pitch, constructing a perimeter fence, installing floodlights, establishing changing rooms, media facilities, and enhancing security measures are the minimum requirements for hosting premier league matches.

Governor Arati now has an exceptional opportunity to build a devoted following around Shabana Football Club. Creating a home ground that caters to the team's needs will not only ensure their success but also attract potential sponsors.

Failure to enable Shabana to play their home matches in Kisii could have negative repercussions, such as losing business and revenue to other venues like Narok.

I believe it would be more expedient for the county staff, particularly the county engineering department, to undertake the stadium renovation within the remaining one month before the start of the FKFPL 2023/2024 season in August.

Engaging private contractors might introduce unnecessary delays due to contractual processes and financial considerations. The county staff, driven by their passion as Shabana fans, can work diligently day and night to deliver a quality stadium for their beloved home team.

Playing at home grants teams the advantage of a passionate crowd, often referred to as the 12th man on the pitch.

Shabana have a devoted fan base that can make a significant impact during matches at Gusii Stadium. This advantage will contribute to collecting valuable points from home matches, ensuring the team's continued presence in the league.

The ball is now in Governor Arati's court. Shabana have achieved the promotion they longed for, and it is time for the governor to revive the glory days by renovating Gusii Stadium.