Government has to step up to take Kenyan volleyball to next level

Last week, a high-power delegation from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) jetted into the country for an on-site technical audit of volleyball standards in Kenya.

Their three-day visit took in meetings with the Kenya Volleyball Federation national office, local coaches and National Olympic Committee of Kenya and assessment of facilities in the country.

Steve Tutton, FIVB Head of Technical and Development department, revealed that the global body is keen on improving the standards of volleyball in Kenya through the Volleyball Empowerment Programme.

And as a show of their commitment, FIVB will once again offer technical assistance to the national women’s volleyball team to boost their preparations for the World Championships set for September 23 to October 15.

Malkia Strikers will have a two months training camp in São Paulo, Brazil under the watchful eye of Brazilian coaches who handle Osasco Volleyball Club.

Additionally, the women’s beach volleyball team will play at the World Championships in Rome, Italy next month before featuring in the Commonwealth Games slated from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

During the tour, FIVB officials insisted on the need for goodwill from the government for Kenya to emerge as a global force in volleyball.

Team sports as opposed to individual sports require a combined effort by key stakeholders to achieve tangible results.

KVF have leveraged on support from FIVB and sponsors to make Kenya a force to reckon with in African volleyball. But for Kenya to conquer the world, government has to step up by first building more indoor facilities in the country and boost talent identification programmes.

The National Youth Talent Academy, which birthed FC Talanta that plays in the national top flight football league, was a noble idea but the volleyball wing died a silent death before its effect was even felt.

It’s no doubt that there is abundance of world class volleyball talent in Kenya but to compete with the best countries in the world we need to nurture our players from a young age.

This can be achieved a solid youth development Programme supported by the government that will ensure talent is consistently tapped from the grassroots.

The resources required to run a project of such magnitude can be sufficiently provided through the Sports Fund and this is where government goodwill chips in.

FIVB have taken keen interest in Kenya as a leader in volleyball in Africa and if the Ministry of Sports takes note then we can easily be World beaters in this sport.

The journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has already started in earnest through FIVB’s programme and it’s high time government thinks long term as far as volleyball is concerned.