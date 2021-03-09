Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

TalkUP!

Prime

Gor will not win this year’s league title no matter the graveside visits

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Nevertheless, from the recent league trends you can read how things might go or not go. Need I add, in between Gor’s hegemony, Tusker won the title in 2016, bottling up 61 points while losing just three fixtures the entire season? 
  • I am ready to eat humble pie at the end of this campaign if Gor emerge the league champions. In fact, let me be served a big helping.

It is clear to all local football pundits save for those closet fans of the club that the Gor Mahia of 2021 is not the same as the one that won four consecutive league titles and seven of the last eight championships contested.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME How football is helping Mathare girls realise their dreams

  2. Protesters demand 'justice' for Diego Maradona in Argentina

  3. PRIME New Harambee Stars call ups want to show their grit

  4. Tusker is the best team in the league, admits Kimanzi after winning award

  5. US athletes to be vaccinated 'well before' Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.