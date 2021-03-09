Gor will not win this year’s league title no matter the graveside visits

It is clear to all local football pundits save for those closet fans of the club that the Gor Mahia of 2021 is not the same as the one that won four consecutive league titles and seven of the last eight championships contested.

The record 19-time Kenya champions have been on a precipitous fall with many documented troubles that would fill up an entire university textbook.

So bad have things been for the (previously) loud, proud, brazen and imperious K’Ogalo that last week they visited the graveside of the person they are named after, legendary medicine man, Gor Mahia, at Kanyamwa in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay for inspiration, and presumably a bestowment of special powers to win football matches.

The visit was the talk of town going by the varied comments on social media. Some legacy media outlets even attributed Gor Mahia’s subsequent 2-1 league win against difficult Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium a few days later to that gesture in Kanyamwa to connect with the afterworld.

But the rising euphoria was short lived. League returnees KCB, under former Gor Mahia great Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno, showed scant respect to the multiple Kenyan champions soundly thumping them 2-0 in Nairobi on Sunday.

I know writing critically about Gor Mahia invites sharp insults from their legion of fanatical followers, within and without the sports industry, who believe the club is an unstoppable movement and God’s gift to football, but I am not here to make friends or soothe egos.

From the club’s performance thus far in the season – strictly looking at the numbers, I can state without fear of contradiction that the reigning Kenyan champions will not win the FKF Premier League title this season, and, as Kenyans are wont to say, you can take this to the bank.

And this is why? In all the recent seven title victories Gor Mahia have mustered, they have not lost more than five matches for every individual campaign.

The year 2016 was by far their best season in this club golden era, winning the 16-team league competition unbeaten with 78 points amassed.

In the 2014 and 2016 seasons, Gor Mahia won the league titles with a similar 60-point haul and also registered a similar four fixtures lost.

When the league became an 18-team affair from 2017, Gor registered their best winning record in this period in 2018, collecting 75 points with five matches lost.

The proven Kenyan champions won in 2017 with 74 points and 2019 with 72 points. In both seasons, Gor tasted defeats in only four fixtures.

Last season was not completed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. FKF President Nick Mwendwa went on to announce Gor champions.

At the time the season was suspended and eventually cancelled, Gor were top of the table with 54 points from 32 fixtures played, two shy of finishing their season assignments. The important fact here is that K’Ogalo had only lost three matches at that point.

Compare all the above and the current situation of the club. After just 12 fixtures played, the reigning Kenyan champions lie an unfamiliar eighth on the log with 19 points garnered from a possible 36.

Crucially, the once invincible giants have lost a massive five matches, that is an average of one loss every 2.4 matches. With such a statistic, come on, you cannot win the Kenyan Premiership even if you are the mighty Gor.

To do so, they must go on an unbeaten run of 22 matches while hoping their rivals falter. No wonder my colleague Japheth Mutinda, who has a very soft spot for Tusker, has been busy with his calculator.

Based on his computations, he is certain this year it will not be Gor’s and, almost certain, it is time for the brewers. I agree with half his hypothesis.

I know some Gor loyalists, who consider me a ‘shemeji”, will once again retort I should stick to talking about the other club, but, dispassionately speaking, this is not really about a club, but data and using it to project an outcome.

I also know football is unpredictable, and many times, results defy the popularly expected outcome.

Who would have forecasted KCB crushing Gor over the weekend, debutants Bidco United silencing table topping Tusker 2-1 on February 27, and inspired Manchester United ruthlessly ending Manchester City’s historic 28-match unbeaten run on Sunday with a 2-0 win in an English Premier League match?

Nevertheless, from the recent league trends you can read how things might go or not go. Need I add, in between Gor’s hegemony, Tusker won the title in 2016, bottling up 61 points while losing just three fixtures the entire season?