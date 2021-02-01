Gor Mahia have signed Brazilian forward Wilson Silva
Gor signed a Brazilian? Are you kidding? Take him away

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

  • I have in mind another Brazilian import Giovani Rodriguez who arrived on these shores with a  lot of fanfare in 2013. As it turned out, the man was as unfit as they come.
  • The straight talking coach Zdravko Logarusic dismissed the chap with the contempt he deserved.
  • My last appeal to the club officials, please take this Brazilian away!

No matter how hard you try to give them the benefit of doubt, the folks running the affairs of Gor Mahia will always leave you with a heart break. Their depth of shooting themselves in the foot seems limitless.

