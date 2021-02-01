Gor signed a Brazilian? Are you kidding? Take him away

No matter how hard you try to give them the benefit of doubt, the folks running the affairs of Gor Mahia will always leave you with a heart break. Their depth of shooting themselves in the foot seems limitless.

How can one describe the latest gaffe in signing some nondescript player from Brazil ostensibly to boost our attack?

A little story here would suffice. Some years back a good pal of mine won a scholarship to go study in the former United Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

As usual, his university was upbeat that with a Kenyan in their midst, all the inter-university athletics championships would be theirs for the taking, what with a spanking new Kenyan in their squad!

What a mistake! Turns out my friend could only run when faced with danger - from policemen when they were out on a night of carousal or from dogs kept by parents with fetching daughters in the Nairobi neighbourhood where he grew up.

He was unmasked in a spectacular way when in the first ever championship he took part in he could not even finish the race.

To give credit where it is due, my friend never claimed any athletics prowess and the university dons who enrolled him assumed that since he was Kenyan then running was inherent in his genes.

They never did any due diligence. But then again my friend concentrated on wha took him there, studying, and finished his degree course. He is now working at a fairly senior position with an international development agency.

Likewise I would like to tell the club officials that not everybody from Brazil who is breathing is a great player. I have played beach football at the Copacabana Beach so I know what I am talking about.

So I wake up on Saturday morning and this is what greeted me in a story in this newspaper about our so called saviour from Brazil: Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have signed Brazilian Wilson Silva to bolster their attack with just over a week to the Mashemeji Derby against arch rivals AFC Leopards.

The left-footed Silva, who can also play as a winger, joins Gor from Fortaleza FC which plays in Categoria Primera B in Brazil.

He landed in the country Friday morning and had his first training session with the team at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

“We are pleased to announce the arrival of striker Wilson Silva Fonseca from Fortaleza FC, Brazil,” the club posted on its website.

Silva was expected to travel with the team to Mombasa for the BetKing Premier League clash against Bandari yesterday. His first match could, however, be against AFC Leopards in the “Mashemeji” derby on February 7.

My verdict: “Please take this man away. I have heard of rumours that there are some well-heeled characters who hoist on our club players with extremely dubious pedigree as long as the charlatans get their cut of the signing fee.”

If this man was as good as he is touted to be then there would be even a one second clip of him on YouTube. A search of the same would reveal nada. Nothing.

In other words this Silva man is only well known in the minds of those who brought him here. I am not qualified in matters finance but even my late grandmother Dorina would have told the club officials that a club struggling to pay the players on their payroll the last thing you need to do is incur money signing journeymen and tourists who only come here to sample our beaches and the good life Kenya has to offer.

I have in mind another Brazilian import Giovani Rodriguez who arrived on these shores with a lot of fanfare in 2013. As it turned out, the man was as unfit as they come.

The straight talking coach Zdravko Logarusic dismissed the chap with the contempt he deserved.

My last appeal to the club officials, please take this Brazilian away!