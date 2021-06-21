Gor should emulate Barcelona model of generating income

Sila Kiplagat

Gor Mahia's Sydney Ochieng (left) joins Jules Ulimwengu in celebrating his goal against Sofapaka during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on June 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

What you need to know:

  • Gor Mahia boasts of the biggest following in the East Africa region. That following is in itself a resource that Rachier needs to bring on board.
  • If we can marshal half a million members to be paying an annual membership fee of just Sh1,000 then we will have an annual income of Sh500 million against an annual expenditure of Sh100 million.

One of the most interesting stories I read in recent times was an article in the local media which had the Chairman of Gor Mahia Football Club Ambrose Rachier saying that he was studying the Barcelona's model of generating income to ensure the club doesn't necessarily have to rely on corporate sponsorship to keep their revenue streams alive.

