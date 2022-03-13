Gor officials should address wrongs meted out to club

Two Sundays ago, the wordsmith Roy Gachuhi gave us his usual masterpiece, this time writing about Kenya Breweries and the huge impact it has had on local sports, an initiative very interlinked with Kenya’s own growth as a country.

The story was linked to the centenary celebrations of the company’s iconic brand, Tusker Lager.

Quoting the firm’s Managing Director John Masunga, Gachuhi said: “The history of Tusker is inextricably intertwined with that of Kenya as a nation. Its centenary milestone is testament to the resilience and grit of the Kenyan people, and a confirmation of the limitless possibilities we can achieve if we work together for a common goal – as encapsulated in Tusker’s “Pamoja Milele” philosophy.”

The crux of the matter in the story was the social capital that the Kenya Breweries has invested in its employees and the country at large over the years. As someone who benefited and witnessed first hand this social capital investment, I wholly concur.

Being a day scholar in Nairobi schools, my transport to and from school was guaranteed because of the company’s policy of ferrying employee’s children/wards to school.

There was an intricate transport system that covered nearly all the estates in Nairobi. The managers engineered the system in such a way that when workers were leaving or reporting, a bus would be at hand to drop them to and from home. It is these buses they shared with the pupils and students going to school.

The sports department at ‘Bururi’ as we fondly called the company in street lingo was awesome and there was a chance for everyone- from ajua (borad game) to rugby and of course the crown jewels- boxing and football.

Here is where people like my friend Richard Madegwa (later to feature for AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars)nurtured their talent.

His brother Elly and sister Linda were veritable lawn tennis players, thanks to the well kept lawns available at the Tusker Village.

We all knew Elly Adero, Ouma Jacaranda, Mulupi Makuto, Neville Pudo and all the great footballers who turned out for Kenya Breweries FC (now Tusker FC).

It was here that I made friends with the hard hitting pugilist Robert Wangila or ‘Aruba’ as we called him.

We were not surprised when Aruba won Africa’s first gold at the ‘1988 Seoul Olympics. What about the dancer, in the name of Daniel DK Mwangi? The man from Engarusha Farm in Nakuru was an artist when he entered the boxing ring.

I could go on and on but the message is that I wish today’s management at KBL and by extension EABL would consider some sponsorship to more sports.

I am alive to the fact that we are in a different time and the world economy is as crooked as a retired boxers teeth, but a token appreciation for our sportsmen and women wouldn’t hurt. I wish I am invited for the centennial celebrations to share on the good old days!

Away from the frothy tale of the brewers, I’m happy that the Sports Tribunal put a halt to the plans by the FKF Caretaker Committee to dock Gor Mahia points over match chaos.

As members of the Green Army, we were further thrilled that the Tribunal was also stopped from slapping us with a two-match ban as we move to challenge the decision.

I only hope the club management will move with speed to address these glaring wrongs meted against us.

While still on bans, the decision to lock out of Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium may just turn out to be the proverbial blessing in disguise.