Gor officials should address wrongs meted out to club

Peter Lwasa

Kenya Police's Spita Silicho (right) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia's Peter Lwasa during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu on March 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

What you need to know:

  • While still on bans, the decision to lock out of Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium may just turn out to be the proverbial blessing in disguise.
  • It has made us take our games to Moi Stadium in Kisumu and Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium. I believed it is high time we devolved our games to have as many of our fans watching us as possible.

Two Sundays ago, the wordsmith Roy Gachuhi gave us his usual masterpiece, this time writing about Kenya Breweries and the huge impact it has had on local sports, an initiative very interlinked with Kenya’s own growth as a country.

