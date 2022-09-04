Gor must invest in youth team to circumvent ban

The transfer window officially closed last weekend. I have been watching the rest of the clubs in the Kenyan Premier League signing new players to strengthen their squads.

Unfortunately, my beloved Gor Mahia stood as spectators, just like me watching the rest recruit.

Why? It is because we have in the past failed to meet contractual agreement with the foreign players we have recruited before. As a result, we have been banned from signing new players at least until in January.

I have had a problem with some of the foreign players we have signed in the recent past. If my memory serves me right, none of the foreign players we have had over the last five years has had any serious impact in our performance.

The last of the best foreign players we had was Jacques Tuyisenge who to date has the club at his heart.

The others who have come after him have been beneficiaries of cartels within the club. But, somehow, with the ban to sign players, we have continued to perform credibly thanks to the players we have signed from the youth team.

When you look at great clubs across the globe, they invest heavily in youth development. Gor Mahia has a youth team but we have failed to place emphasis on the team yet it is the one that has come to our rescue since the transfer ban. Just last week, Gor Mahia promoted Bernard Ouma to the senior team following his stellar performance with the youth team in the past campaign. The club has been opting to promote players from their junior side owing to the transfer ban imposed on by Fifa for failing to clear with their former players who reported the club to Zurich.

Last season, the club promoted a handful of players from the youth team in a bid to plug in gaps in the team as the effects of the ban began to bite. Some of the players who were incorporated in the senior team include Paul Ochuoga and Dolph Owino.

From this, it is very clear how we need a strong youth team.