Gor management should work to attract sponsors

A small item on social media this past weekend piqued my interest— that Nairobi gubernatorial contender Richard Ngatia had sponsored a group of Gor Mahia supporters to Mombasa to cheer our team against Bandari.

The report further intimated that Ngatia was going to purchase some 20 air tickets for the players to get to Mombasa for the game.

The reports further said that the aspirant was interested in cultivating similar partnership with our sorry looking neighbours, AFC Leopards.

It is the season of politics and as they are wont to do, our politicians will pull all the stops in their vote hunting mission and if this includes enabling clubs and fans to achieve their aims so be it. It is fair game, they seem to reason.

Now I do not know Ngatia at a personal level. The closest I have been to the man is via the huge billboards carrying his photos in many of the city’s thoroughfares and the many times I have seen him on TV carrying out his duties as the boss at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

What I can tell the good man is that sports— and specifically football— is a sure bet for anyone taking the political route in Kenya.

Our history is replete with individuals who used the football platform to plunge into politics and won big.

Names like Kenneth Matiba, Alfred Sambu, Joab Omino, Clement Gachanja, and Peter Kenneth, to name just a few, come to mind.

I am not a politician and I am sure the KNCCI boss knows what he is doing, but if he were to ask me, I would advise him to widen the scope of this engagement.

I don’t know how deep his pockets are, but I do not think dishing out cash will prove sustainable in the long run if he is interested in investing in the beautiful game as part of his political scheme.

This is where the management of Gor Mahia comes in. I have followed the activities of KNCCI right from my days as an active reporter in the newsroom from the days of the late Kassim Owango to date.

I am sure that from his daily interactions at KNCCI, Ngatia has the right networks in the corporate and business world which can come to bear when needed most.

We have cried time and again on the need to have large corporates come on board as shirt sponsors or any other sponsorship they deem fit.

I charge the Gor Mahia management especially the chief executive officer, my former classmate Ray Oruo, to come forward with a proper business plan and offer the KNCCI boss.

A well thought out plan with reasonable financial expectations can then be put forward and let the candidate work his phone, harassing, begging and threatening the corporate nabobs for funding.

A few years back, Gor Mahia was voted as one of the most recognisable brands in the country, sitting pretty in the company of telco giant Safaricom.

Talking of which, can Ngatia convince Safaricom to be our sponsor, after all we share the same green corporate livery.

Away from politics, and I am happy that Fifa finally acted on the stalemate in our football by announcing a ban.

I believe this presents us with the perfect chance to reorganise our football management and come up with a team that will take us places.

Finally, a sad moment for the Green Army. A devout supporter Nyakwar Ogol passed on last Thursday after a sudden illness.