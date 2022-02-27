Gor management should work to attract sponsors

Peter Lwasa

Gor Mahia's Peter Lwasa (left) celebrates his goal against Bandari during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa on February 27, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

What you need to know:

  • Finally, a sad moment for the Green Army. A devout supporter Nyakwar Ogol passed on last Thursday after a sudden illness.
  • Many will miss his antics and the passion with which he supported Gor Mahia in the many matches we attended together. Fare thee well buddy.

A small item on social media this past weekend piqued my interest— that Nairobi gubernatorial contender Richard Ngatia had sponsored a group of Gor Mahia supporters to Mombasa to cheer our team against Bandari.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.