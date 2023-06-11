Gor Mahia's women team is long overdue

Early this week, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) released a raft of requirements and conditions for clubs that will be participating in continental club championships in the coming season.

According to Caf club licensing senior manager Muhammad Sidat, Caf will only allow teams that have female club teams to take part in the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Caf explained in a statement that, “A club must have a letter from the member association confirming the existence of the club’s women’s first team and that the team is registered in official competitions played at a national, regional, or local level recognised by the member association.”

The letter added: “If they do not, they must have a written working agreement with existing women’s clubs.”

As things stand now the Caf directive targets, Gor Mahia who are the league leaders and requiring just four points from two matches to win the league title and a ticket to the Caf Champions League, Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz who are the finalists of the local cup competition which earns the winners a chance to play in the Caf Confederation cup.

But these three clubs do not meet this requirement. They do not have a women’s team.

But I think this should not be a matter of grave concern for the three clubs. My advice to Gor Mahia for example is to seek one of the ladies teams in the lower league and sign a basic contract just for the purposes of meeting this Caf demand whose deadline is June 30.

From there, we can reorganise ourselves and form a formidable women’s team that can one day conquer regional and continental football.

This idea of setting up a Gor Mahia women team has been there for quite some time but due to either lack of funds or just disinterest from the office it has never come to reality, the time is now.