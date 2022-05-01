Gor Mahia should keep peace on derby day

As we look forward to a great 94th “Mashemeji” derby scheduled for May 8 between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, I urge K’Ogalo fans to embrace peace before and after the clash.

Gor must conduct themselves with decorum to avoid further punishment from Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee.

The Green Army, who are the home team, are currently banned from playing in Nairobi, but they want the match to be played at Nyayo National Stadium or Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. If they don’t get access to the two main stadiums, they will use the newly built Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu for the match.

There is nothing as fiery and as entertaining as a derby between the big two, which in Kenya is usually a must-watch for football fanatics. And it being the first ever derby in Kisumu, if the match is played there, Gor Mahia stands to reap big if they maintain order.

Ingwe are yet to beat K’Ogalo since March 2016, but going by their current form, they are well-prepared and ready to avenge their recent narrow loss, as Gor hope to extend their dominance.

Shun hooliganism

The match between the two teams has often attracted hooligans. In some cases scores of fans have been injured and some of the matches aborted mid-way. This must be avoided at all costs in the upcoming fixture.

The last time AFC Leopards beat Gor Mahia was in March 2016 at Kasarani when Ivorian striker Laminne Diallo came from the bench to score the winning goal for AFC to grab the “Mashemeji” derby bragging rights.

However, going by the results of matches in the recent past, K’Ogalo have prevailed, including this season’s first leg 1-0 victory during a mid-week clash at Kasarani in October last year.

Last season, Leopards finished the league in fourth position with 48 points, while former champions Gor Mahia were a distant eighth with 45 points.