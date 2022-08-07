Gor Mahia officials are the epitome of indiscipline

That there is storm in paradise is no longer a secret and comes as no surprise. What is surprising is the cavalier attitude with which those we have mandated to run our beloved Gor Mahia are ignoring the fans’ legitimate concerns on the goings-on at K’Ogalo.

For the strangers in Jerusalem who are not attuned to what is happening, let me bring you up to speed. This is how this newspaper reported it: Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have suspended 10 of their players for one week for missing training without permission.

The players include evergreen George “Blackberry” Odhiambo, Dennis Ng’ang’a, Boniface Omondi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, Ernest Wendo, Benson Omalla, John Ochieng and Austin Odhiambo.

A letter signed by Gor Mahia secretary Sam Ochola has given the players seven days to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

“It paid the suspended players half salaries for July because we don’t have enough finances now. However, they were paid allowances from the Mombasa trip and other small incentives. The league is just a few weeks away and once our sponsors start remitting money to us, this issue will be solved,” said Ochola.

Which brings me to this week’s argument: if my memory serves me well, it was just recently that the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta made a substantial donation to Gor. Now, pray tell, how was this money used?

It is indeed a sad reality that any monies donated to Gor is never accounted for. There seems to be a dark hole somewhere in our club that drains our finances faster than we receive them. Would I be asking for too much to request Bwana Ocholla, chairman Ambrose Rachier, my former classmate and CEO Ray Oruo and all the others, where is the money?

Reading social media, I know I am not alone in demanding for accountability from those we have entrusted with running the club. On Saturday one of the fans ranted: Gor Mahia officials have told senior players to write a letter of apology or be released. One official said George Odhiambo Blackberry is about to be released. How can officials accuse players of indiscipline yet it is the officials who are undisciplined? Uhuru Kenyatta gave the club Sh12 million. Why can't that money settle salaries? In June the club was given more money and an official denied it. That’s indiscipline.

Fifa ban was because of unpaid salaries and signing low quality players so they can get a cut of the sign on fee. That’s indiscipline by officials. How can such an undisciplined bunch of officials threaten to expel Blackberry? A club legend? All the goons sent here by a top club official to hurl abuses at people are the reason why this club finished fifth in the league last season. Shame on you traitors. You traitors betray players.”

Well, the reactions to the gentleman’s rant were varied. While the majority agreed with him, there are others who felt that the man was a fifth columnist sent by some unnamed dark forces to sow seeds of fear and discord in the playing unit ahead of the league kick off.

I am of the opinion that let all be heard. The club belongs to us the fans and those in management are holding office on our behalf. As the employers we demand that when such weighty issues of national concern are raised, our employees- the management- must answer us swiftly.

Lastly, one accusation on a particular member of that management has been that he is in the business of signing some over the hill foreign players and pocketing cuts from the fees paid. It is this wheeler dealing, those in the know say, that has seen us saddled with players who are better off singing with us fans on the terraces and not donning the sacred green kit.