Gor Mahia needs to keep Tusker in check now!

Tusker

Tusker players celebrate with the title after winning the 2020-21 FKF-PL on August 22, 2021 at Utalii grounds.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • It is quite unfortunate that as the defending champions, Gor Mahia did not offer any strong fight to retain the title
  • It is even more disappointing and sad that clubs like Kariobangi Sharks, KCB and above all AFC Leopards finished above us in the league
  • When I look at our team, I can say we are not in any way ready for the new season

Ladies and gentlemen, it was a good run. The Kenyan Premier League 2020/21 season came to a close this past weekend and I take this earliest opportunity to congratulate Tusker FC for winning.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.