Gor Mahia needs to keep Tusker in check now!

Ladies and gentlemen, it was a good run. The Kenyan Premier League 2020/21 season came to a close this past weekend and I take this earliest opportunity to congratulate Tusker FC for winning.

Not that the alemen from Ruaraka were the best. At least in my opinion.

It is quite unfortunate that as the defending champions, Gor Mahia did not offer any strong fight to retain the title.

It is even more disappointing and sad that clubs like Kariobangi Sharks, KCB and above all AFC Leopards finished above us in the league. This is the point we hang our heads in collective shame.

After dominating the competition for four years, winning the title with little resistance from other teams, I think we had made the assumption that we will still remain on top.

Gor Mahia's performance this season should spur some debate especially on the caliber of players we had this season-were they good enough?

Granted, we have faced some serious financial problems coupled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But that should not be an excuse at all. In 2015 we won the league title without any shirt sponsor. In 2013 we were champions yet what the then sponsors were giving us was a fraction of what Betsafe was giving us this season, we should not complain that we had financial problems.

Now that the season is over, it's time to take stock and ask ourselves- are we ready for the new season?

When I look at our team, I can say we are not in any way ready for the new season. There is nothing to inspire us to have hope for a better 2021/22 season.

When I look at the kind of players Tusker FC is signing, I fear for my Gor Mahia.

I am challenging the club hierarchy to rise up now and sign quality players who can match Tusker.

It is my belief that despite finishing below the top three, we remain a team to respect. But we can only retain that status if we can sign quality players for the coming season.

My fear is if we allo Tusker with all their financial stability to start dominating the league, it will be very difficult for Gor Mahia to rise again because they will go for the best local players.

Therefore Ambrose Rachier, over to you. We want Gor Mahia back on top.