Gor, AFC must do more to fight hooliganism or face severe punishment

Enough is enough! What else is Kenyan football waiting for? Grievous bodily harm? Death? God forbid.

This is just too much. It is now becoming a norm in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League for violence and threats of violence to dominate fixtures rather than football action on the playing field.

This year, the ugly scenes of violence have been one too many.

Just 11 days ago, Gor Mahia fans went on the rampage at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) damaging seats and other facilities during their Premier League match against Murang’a Seal.

Police intervened with teargas as journalists, players and match officials scampered for safety.

On the same day, match officials in the AFC Leopards game against Posta Rangers at Ulinzi Sports Complex needed police escort to leave the pitch as incensed Ingwe supporters threatened violence.

Reason? Perceived biased officiating.

On November 1, Gor Mahia yobs were at their violent self, engaging in skirmishes with Shabana fans at MISC.

Apparently, the Gor hooligans were not happy with the way the exuberant Shabana fans were loudly and proudly getting behind their beloved “Tore Bobe” and started unleashing missiles at them at half time.

The scuffles continued outside the stadium after the match.

On April 16, AFC Leopards goons, unhappy with officiating, unleashed mayhem during their league match against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium forcing the referee to abandoned the match in the 34th minute.

A section of notorious Leopard fans have this season habitually hovered around the team like a bad spirit, threatening the players with dire consequences should they not perform while baying for the blood of their coach Tom Juma, who was eventually shown the door.

A case in point was on September 16, during Ingwe’s match against Muhoroni Youth at MISC.

Some angry Leopards fans turned chaotic, throwing objects on the pitch as they called for the resignation of Juma.

Police had to intervene with reports indicating some unruly fans deflated the team bus to prevent the players from leaving the venue.

To their credit, the federation has been taking action.

The FKF’s Leagues and Competitions Committee docked Leopards three points for their violence at Bukhungu against Kakamega Homeboyz. The match was awarded to Homeboyz.

Leopards were also fined Sh500,000 and ordered to player their next four games behind closed doors. Gor have also tasted punishment.

In the most recent misadventure of their fans, the federation slapped K’Ogalo with a Sh500,000 fine and orders to play their next five games without fan attendance.

Additionally, Sports Kenya banished Gor from ever playing at MISC until they pay a bill of Sh1.9 million, the estimated cost of their wanton destruction of stadium property.

The federation has, however, failed to unequivocally condemn these acts of violence. It has also failed to proactively fight the scourge.

Nick Mwendwa and team should remember that in the 2013 season, FKF and the Kenyan Premier League took the unprecedented action of banning for life an AFC Leopards fan simply known as “Dennis”.

The lout had dared to attack the centre referee during an ill-tempered KPL Top 8 clash between AFC Leopards and Chemelil!

The league’s disciplinary body went further and called for the arrest and prosecution of the said fan who was caught on cameras engaging in the nefarious assault.

FKF should adopt that KPL policy on zero tolerance to violence and go even further by working with the authorities to apprehend offenders, blacklist known hooligans and ban them from football matches.

But more importantly, clubs should and must support this, for their own sake.

They are the best placed to identify and isolate the trouble makers, and work with the authorities to prosecute known offenders.

They should also sensitize their followers on the need to shun violence.

It is sad that neither Leopards nor Gor have ever officially condemned violence in their games.

I am dismayed that Gor have said they will appeal against their most recent punishment, throwing words such as “fair’ and “sinister move”, without addressing the violence attributed to their fans - even just to say it was wrong.

Perhaps it is time football in Kenya considers banishing offending clubs, no matter their imagined size, illusion of social grandeur, records won...whatever.

There should be no room for violence in our football. Zero.