Good luck to the players who have left the club

Elvis Rupia

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia (left) tries to control the ball during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds on August 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Elvis you’ve been so dependable and honest during your time at the Den and we sincerely wish you continued success in all your future endeavors!
  • After missing by a whisker to clinch the FKF Cup trophy, losing to arch-rivals Gor Mahia on penalties, Leopards will start the new season on September 25 without number of first team players.

Let me take this moment on behalf of Ingwe faithful to express my appreciation to Elvis Rupia and other top players who have left the club in search of greener pastures after the season ended a few days ago. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.