Good luck to the players who have left the club

Let me take this moment on behalf of Ingwe faithful to express my appreciation to Elvis Rupia and other top players who have left the club in search of greener pastures after the season ended a few days ago.

Elvis you’ve been so dependable and honest during your time at the Den and we sincerely wish you continued success in all your future endeavors!

After missing by a whisker to clinch the FKF Cup trophy, losing to arch-rivals Gor Mahia on penalties, Leopards will start the new season on September 25 without number of first team players.

They include Rupia, Collins Shichenje, Clyde Senaji, Harrison Mwendwa, Jafferi Owiti and goalkeeper John Oyemba, who is in Norway for further studies.

Others even left before their respective contracts ended and have yet to find teams, though several suitors are already drooling over their services.

Leopards playing without Rupia will be very boring. We still can’t believe you’ve left. Please keep in touch!

When Rupia arrived in January 2021 to replace John Mark Makwatta, who made a big money move to Zambian’s Zesco United, very few Ingwe fans believed in the new recruit.

But the 26-year-old star nicknamed “Machapo” rose to become the club’s hitman and among the valuable players in the league scoring 17 goals, finishing second to Golden Boot winner Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks who had 24.

The man from Shamakhokho in Vihiga County currently in Middle East for a possible transfer deal, has attracted the attention of foreign clubs.

Trouble at the Den started after the government imposed a 20 percent excise duty on gaming firms and a further 40 percent taxation, forcing Betsafe to reduce their sponsorship fees, almost six months after signing the three-year deal partnership deal in December 2020.

Leopards were to get Sh40 million per year, while Gor Mahia were to receive Sh55 million per year from the betting firm, but were reduced to Sh27 million and Sh30 million respectively.

The Sh45 million has hardly been enough, with Leopards players going for months without pay and the club also struggling on various other fonts, including paying service providers.

Betsafe came on board to sponsor Leopards, a year after another betting firm namely SportPesa pulled out, citing a hostile Kenyan market.

For a long time, the gaming industry has encountered a background of external challenges. These include the Covid-19 pandemic, mainstream advertising bans and fans not being allowed to enter the stadium; these factors according to the club boss Dan Shikanda had negative impact on the sponsor.

The 13-year league champions finished the 2020-2021 season fourth behind champions Tusker, Kenya Commercial Bank and Bandari FC, but I’m worried we might not be allowed to sign new players after former coaches and players took us to FIFA for failing to pay them.