Go back to basics for football growth

In October last year, former Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa said that there was no football talent in Kenya. The statement irked many people, and more so, because this is the person who was tasked with the development of young talent in the country.

The nurturing of talent had been Mwendwa’s main promise when he was campaigning for the seat. Once he got there, he must have suffered a fit of amnesia and totally forgot what he was supposed to be doing!

Without going back to mention German coach Bernhard Zgoll and his Olympic Youth projects of the 70’s, we must chart a way forward for Kenyan football. The appropriate place where the honing of talent can safely commence is in schools across the country. The schools — especially public schools — have the necessary facilities. For football, what is mainly required is a pitch and competent teachers to train the young children.

The sticky part is always the competence of the teachers who coach various sports. Every year we hear of coaching clinics being conducted by the sports organisations in this country, but they never seem to target teachers. The people they train in these courses we do not know them at all, and the impact of their training remains a secret.

The school games that were very vibrant in the past decades are no longer existent. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, everything sports in the schools took a backseat and we are not sure when they shall resume.

Schools that were past football giants have dwindled; school principals who loved sports and knew their value are becoming scarce; they have now been replaced by individuals who are more concerned about academic pursuit and treat sports as a nuisance.

Members of Parliament with no idea at all on what to do are using the Constituency Development Funds to build secondary schools on primary school sports grounds thus stopping all sports. Academies are sprouting all over — these are schools built anywhere and have very little space to even do a physical education (P.E) session! All these are challenges that have affected the development of sports in this country.