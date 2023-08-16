Glory waits for Kenya on the banks of River Danube

In less than 72 hours or so, the whole world’s attention will be turned towards Hungary as the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

This is the “World Cup of athletics” and with so much at stake, every athletics fans should expect nothing but intense competition on the track and field.

Among the hundreds of athletes who will be in action at global showpiece will be our brothers and sisters who will be flying our national flag high and branding our country by winning medals.

Indeed, Kenya will be one of the countries to watch at the championships. After all, it is the second most successful nation in the history of the competition after the United States.

Having won 161 medals ever since the first edition was held in 1983 in Helsinki, Finland, the current crop of athletes in Budapest will be feeling a bit of pressure to add to that tally.

Nonetheless, with the preparations they have undertaken for over three weeks, there is no doubt they are more than equipped to follow in the footsteps of fellow countrymen and women who walked the same road before them.

The team is a mix of youth and experience, composed of athletes united by their love for country and determination to show the world what they are made of.

They are a group of men and women who have been there and done that — and will not be overawed by the big occasion of competing at the World Championships.

The likes of triple world record holder Faith Kipyegon, Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa, Timothy Cheruiyot, and Olympic Games and world 800m champion Emmanuel Korir are just but a tip of the iceberg that is the abundance of talent in this team.

Not forgetting Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, who has set the world alight in 2023 and is a serious prospect for a medal in the men’s 100m.

The younger ones, such as World Under 20 3000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich, the 2021 World Under 20 1500m champion Purity Chepkirui and World Cross Country junior champion Ishmael Kipkirui, are other names that athletics fans would do well to remember ahead of the championships.

With such accomplished and determined heroes and heroines, there is no doubt that glory lies for Kenya on the banks of River Danube.

Specifically, the National Athletics Centre in Budapest sets the perfect stage for Team Kenya to create more historical moments in world athletics.