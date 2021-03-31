Global conversation a rare chance to shape future of athletics

A week ago, World Athletics launched a global conversation to influence the direction of the sport in the next decade.

The ‘Global Conversation for the Future of Athletics’ provides athletes, managers, coaches, sports administrators and even fans with the opportunity to suggest ways in which athletics can grow and develop into the largest sporting discipline on the globe — akin to that of football.

At Athletics Kenya, we believe this initiative could not be any timelier; the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated an introspection of the multiple opportunities that lie in the sport, which can be harnessed to enhance its burgeoning reputation.

Most of our athletes have been scarred by the raging pandemic, not only financially but also psychologically and socially.

Experience is the best teacher and this present period has taught everyone lessons they would do better to share.

We are very interested in some of the proposals and resolutions that will emerge from this six-week survey period and are eager to similarly forward our suggestions via the designated link.

In particular, I would encourage our athletes to spare some time out of training to visit World Athletics’ website and visit the link.

For most of them, athletics is a commercial venture, which puts food on their tables and meets the needs of their dependents.

However, in Kenya, various barriers prevent many of our athletes from reaping and enjoying the fruits of their sweat especially after hanging up their spikes.

Indeed, nothing seems vain like spending decades on the track and field only to have nothing to show for it in your sunset years.

Issues, such as where about violations, doping, investments and shoe technology are just but a tip of the iceberg as far as the challenges affecting athletes are concerned.

This initiative offers a platform for athletes to provide culturally or nationally-tailored solutions for these problems.

Furthermore, they will be better placed to implement the resolutions arising from the biennial World Athletics Congress in November this year — where the final road-map (World Plan Athletics, 2022-2030) will be developed — considering this document will be the result of their proposals.

The plan will contain clear time-lines, responsibilities, roles, outcomes and the resources/budget required to actualize the suggestions.

The questionnaire therein is easy to understand and available in various languages including English, Kiswahili, Italian, French, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese and Indonesian, among others.

Consequently, language barriers should be no excuse to participate in the survey. Let us all engage for the betterment of athletics.