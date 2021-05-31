Give teams access to Kasarani and Nyayo

Aerial view of Nyayo National Stadium that is set to be reopened after three years of renovations in this photo taken on September 25, 2020.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • But Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto and Sports Stadia Management Board Cairman Fred Muteti as Kasarani (main and annex) will remain inaccessible as it is reserved for Team Kenya preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the World Athletics World Under-20 Championship on August 17-22.
  • About Nyayo, Metto said the government is discussing the matter with the Sports  ministry. Nyayo is AFC’s home ground, the team is incurring  a lot of expenses.

It’s unfair for the Ministry of Sports to allow athletics activities to take place at Moi International Centre Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium and not football.

