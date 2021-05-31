Give teams access to Kasarani and Nyayo

It’s unfair for the Ministry of Sports to allow athletics activities to take place at Moi International Centre Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium and not football.

Following the government refusal to allow teams to use the two main sports arenas, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has been forced to move topf-light matches to Ruaraka, Utalii and Hope Centre ground that was mostly used for the National Super League (NSL).

These pitches cannot sustain the pressure due to the heavy rains falling in Nairobi.

Our league will not improve if our top teams continue playing their matches at Ruaraka and Utalii grounds. Club officials are blaming poor performance of the teams lately on lack of proper fields.

When the Jubilee came to power, it promised to build10 stadiums, but that remains a pipe dream.

Since the resumption of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) most teams have now been forced to change their playing style due to the poor condition of the two pitches as the government facilities are no-go zones.

Huge expenses

Coaches have complained about Ruaraka and Utalii pitches as players get injured easily and strikers are unable to score because the ball cannot move properly.

Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums’ inaccessibility is a big blow, especially for Nairobi teams.

Before sports were suspended, Kasarani and Nyayo used to host doubleheaders, especially games that were broadcast.Tusker FC and Mathare United often used Ruaraka Stadium, but the facility has been undergoing renovation due to its poor playing surface especially during the rainy season.

Initially, Kasarani and Nyayo were to be used for top league matches when action resumed on May 14 after nearly a seven-week break.

But Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto and Sports Stadia Management Board Cairman Fred Muteti as Kasarani (main and annex) will remain inaccessible as it is reserved for Team Kenya preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the World Athletics World Under-20 Championship on August 17-22.

About Nyayo, Metto said the government is discussing the matter with the Sports ministry. Nyayo is AFC’s home ground, the team is incurring a lot of expenses.