Games offer great opportunity for scouts to pick future stars

Last week, secondary school games resumed after a two-year hiatus occasioned by the Covid-19 lockdown.

While the media has not given the county competitions much space, I have taken my time to follow a few games.

For years, having been a teacher previously before I became a scribe, I enjoyed watching the secondary school football championships and marvelled at the talent exhibited and the passion with which the young boys (and girls of late) played with.

While as a country we are yet to seriously give the school games the attention they deserve unlike in countries like South Africa, it offers an opportunity to unearth raw talents that could have been wasted due to the restrictions.

Great players of the yesteryears like Nahashon Oluoch “Lule” , Mickey Weche, Simon Mulama, Mike Kisaghi, Henry Motego, Mike Okoth and the late Henry Nyandoro were unearthed from secondary school ball games.

We also have Dennis Oliech, MacDonald Mariga, Victor Wanyama, Patrick Oboya, among others, who also came from the school games.

Currently, we find ourselves in a situation where our football is locked out of international competitions, something that has affected the morale of many of our footballers who eke a living from the sport.

The school games offer a great opportunity for our local clubs to scout young talent that will one day be world beaters like Mariga.

It is my hope that clubs like Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have sent scouts to the school games to identify talent.

Actually, for Gor Mahia, it is even more vital to scout from the games given they are facing a ban from signing new players.

Instead of Gor Mahia going out of the borders to sign some players who add no value to the team, we need to sign from schools and have them play in the youth team to gain experience and later join the senior ranks.