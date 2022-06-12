Future looks promising for Bandari

This has been a great season for the Dockers!

Aside from a top three finish in the league, the team achieved one of its best defensive records in years, a good run for the strikers and development both on and off the pitch.

From having a good relationship with the sponsor, the Kenya Ports Authority, a great media team that has delivered beyond expectations, and a good relationship with fans, this has been the season that has produced the best version of Bandari.

Among the highlights is the young players that have developed and will surely be the cornerstones for our title challenge next season.

They can make an almost immediate positive impression at the senior level as well as offer a long-term potential and good value for money.

Promoting young and local talent has been the philosophy of our club and this should be the key component in the transfer window.

I would like to single out three young players.

1. Ronny Otieno: Ronny has been the Youth team captain and was promoted to the senior team this season, though he is yet to make his debut.

The full-back is fast, strong and has superb in-field presence. His play is fluid and positional discipline is topped with technical ability on the ball.

His addition to the squad will not only boost the defensive options, but also offer the desired competition in the left-back position that has mostly been dominated by Kenyan international Siraj Mohammed.

2. Mbarak Musa: He is the current top scorer in the Mombasa Premier League with 14 goals.

Mbarak is technically gifted and his finishing is something that improves our attacking options.

He has made three match-day squads so far, but has not been granted a starting role yet. He promises to be a tactical addition that can stir up title ambitions next season.

3. Mohammed Abeid: The versatile winger has made 12 appearances, but is yet to score a goal, However, Abeid has provided three assists in the leagues since joining us on loan from neighbors Coastal Heroes.