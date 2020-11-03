Future is indeed bright for successful Safari Rally next year

The government legalised the WRC Safari Rally Project three years ago this week through a Kenya Gazette notice. The Project had a single mandate of returning the legendary motorcar race to the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) World Rally Championship (WRC) by 2020.

In retrospect, a lot has been achieved in the period under review, and much more will be done over the next seven months ahead of the 2021 WRC Safari Rally.

The name “Project” was replaced with “Kenya” on September 27 last year when the FIA included the Safari in the WRC calendar.

The goal of returning the Safari Rally to the premium world rally series was achieved one year earlier following a concerted effort by the Sports Ministry and a team of dedicated administrators and technical experts.

The intervention of President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot be gainsaid.

He personally engaged FIA President Jean Todt in Nairobi and Kingston, lobbying for the return of the Safari in the WRC as he promised Kenyans in the 2013 Jubilee manifesto.

Kenya would have hosted the WRC Safari in July were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the event has been slotted for June 23 to 25 in the 2021 FIA calendar, and is guaranteed to remain in the circuit in 2022 and hopefully beyond.

The government walked with the team through turbulent times for the first six months of 2018 through financial and resource assistance.

On June 21, 2018 the then Spots Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia signed an agreement with the WRC commercial rights holder, WRC Promoter in Paris, France, on behalf of the government to host the 2019 Safari as an FIA WRC Candidate Event which was to be observed by the federation for possible inclusion in the world series.

The path was further smoothened by Todt, who opened the WRC Safari Rally secretariat at MISC, Kasarani on February 27 2018 immediately after holding talks with President Kenyatta at State House Nairobi where the future of the Safari was discussed at length.

Work gained full steam thereafter. The Promoter assigned three experts, Iain Campbell (Britain) Joao Passos (Portugal) and Jarmo Lehtinen (Finland) to advice and work with Kenyan officials ahead of the Candidate Event and thereafter the WRC Safari.

Their input was great. They went through the proposed routes, making changes aimed at ensuring the safety of competitors and spectators while retaining the historically renowned toughness of the Safari.

However, the route was designed to avoid the notorious rugged car-breaking road conditions of the past which gains the Kenyan race the reputation of “toughest in the world”.

Later the FIA sent Michelle Mouton, third in 1983 Safari, to check the route.

Finally, the Promoter sent Sue Sanders, a safety expert from Britain to train senior safety officers.

They in turn trained over 200 safety marshals, many of them college students, who worked around the clock to officiate in the WRC Candidate Event.

This exercise is still a work in progress, with many more expected to be trained before next year’s Safari Rally.

These experts continued with their work until March when authorities locked down the country over the Covid-19 pandemic.

All departmental heads were also trained in selected WRC events in Australia, Britain and Finland ahead of the Safari Rally. Many realised how Kenya was lagging behind in terms of organisational capabilities following the departure of the Safari from the WRC in 2002.

As security was of paramount importance, the government seconded Police Commissioner Julius Kabiru to help ensure a good plan was put in place to secure Kenya’s skies, grounds, and water basins.

The medical team set up a fully-fledged medical centre complete with state-of-the-art equipment.

The future is indeed bright.