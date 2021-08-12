Future is bright for Kenyan drivers

The World Rally Championship (WRC) is not only regaining traction, but is spreading across the African continent.

McRae Kimathi, Jeremy Wahome, Hamza Anwar, Carl Tundo, Baldev Chager and Karan Patel are all going for the African title.

One of them will have a chance to drive in a WRC race in Europe next year, but only speedometers will tell.

In 2019 on the sidelines of a motoring event, I asked Tundo if Kenyans had a chance against the best.

He remarked that it may be number 26 for a Kenyan. Well, at the Ndulele Super Special Stage, one of our field reporters, John Weru, in typical Kikuyu language remarked: "Tundo and Rai tii nyende," meaning they are not cockroaches.

They were spinning the wheel, cutting corners as the professionals. Add Karan Patel, and for the first time in two decades, Kenyans have WRC points.

Patel is no ordinary driver. He has raced in several WRC events. He is fast, an ordinary guy with a good upbringing, added to his educational orientation from the UK, where he was trained as an helicopter mechanic, Patel's star is shining.

Patel has finally come to terms with the Ford Fiesta nabbing number 8 in WRC Safari, earning maximum points in Tanzania.He is our next Shekha Mehta. Hot on the heels is Tundo, aka, Nyundo, the hammer who will be fighting for top honours

Unfortunately, Safari was a blow to Tej, our Simba (Lion), who was driving with a purpose until the unfortunate accident. He will rise, and shine again.

It was unfortunate. I was affected because I come from Eldoret. The Rais are our heroes. For what I didn't know, somebody, an evil person, quoted one Peter of the WRC organising Committee on the accident. I am not the said person.

Worse, another stupid man engaged me on statistics. I won't engage in the same. He is beneath my persona.

Back to business. Of the youngsters, Kimathi is just fine. We are putting too much pressure on him because he has to match the old block, Phineas Kimathi.

Anwar is jelling. He has family to push him faster. But as Weru noted, Wahome is not a cockroach. He is trained by the best level three in the world in the UK, our own Lewis Hamilton in the making until he switched into rallying.Their navigators are awesome.

These boys are supported by none other than Safina Khan, previously Safina Khan, who navigated Michelle van Tongeren. Surely our best all ladies crew is successful ever after Anne Teith and Silyvia King.

Africa is about to return to the good old days. Add the three boys and toughened rough riders, and we can only see a better Kenya brand as a visible product.

We also hold hands with Jim Kahumbura, the WRC Safari Rally Event Director, for the loss of his first born, Bryan Kahumbura.