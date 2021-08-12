Future is bright for Kenyan drivers

McRae Kimathi

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi bump elbows during the flag off ceremony for the World Rally Championship on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • These boys are supported by none other than Safina Khan, previously Safina Khan, who navigated Michelle van Tongeren. Surely our best all ladies crew is successful ever after Anne Teith and Silyvia King.
  • Africa is about to return to the good old days. Add the three boys and toughened rough riders, and we can only see a better Kenya brand as a visible product.
  • We also hold hands with Jim Kahumbura, the WRC Safari Rally Event Director, for the loss of his first born, Bryan Kahumbura.

The World Rally Championship (WRC) is not only regaining traction, but is spreading across the African continent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.