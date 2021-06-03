From shadow of virus arises flying Kenyan runners

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (second left) competes in the Women's 3000 metres final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • Another highlight of the pre-trials was the impressive performance of the 4x400m men’s relay team that clocked 3:05.04 to enhance their chances of making it to the Tokyo Olympics. 
  • With more international and local competitions on the horizon, I can’t help but lick my lips — as I am sure every other fan is — in anticipation of more memorable performances on the track and field.

Judging by the performances of our athletes last week, it seemingly looks as if the coronavirus pandemic was the test they needed to take their performances to the next level. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.