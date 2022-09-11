Friendlies help build lasting ties

During the pre-season period, it is the norm for teams to play high-profile friendly matches to gauge their ability before the new season.

For this to happen, a lot of logistical planning is needed to ensure a successful match. From the preparations to the matchday, the making of a well-packaged top friendly match is no easy feat. If done well, it can open doors for similar matches and build a long-lasting relationship between both teams.

The Bandari versus Gor Mahia friendly played on Saturday was one such match. Bandari rallied from behind to beat the record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions, Gor Mahia, 2-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

The new FKF Premier League season is expected to begin on September 23, and this match was a good warm-up for the team, and an opportunity for the coach to weigh his players’ strength.

The new signings did not disappoint during the match as Bandari got their goals from Andrew Juma and Abdallah Hassan.

Exchange programmes

Gor Mahia is one of the most successful teams in Kenya, and on the continent. For Bandari to beat them is something to be proud of.

The match was spectacular, and a joy to watch. It came after a successful pre-season camp in Nairobi where Bandari defeated non-league side Nation FC 2-1 as well as FKF Premier League sides Posta Rangers 4-1 and Talanta FC 3-1, respectively. Bandari’s thirst for trophies is evident.

Gor and Bandari have formed a business partnership and will engage in exchange programmes to foster growth. This goes to show that if teams put their rivalry on the pitch aside and look at the bigger picture, this country can produce high quality footballers and give fans a fulfilling experience.

Watching Bandari and Gor battle it out was magical; the talent on display was amazing. It served as a reminder that aside from wrangles engulfing football management in Kenya, this country is endowed with rich talent.