Former navigator Ghose mulls rally return but lacks right car

Former rally navigator-turned-driver Joey Ghose would like to tackle the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally if he finds a suitable car.

"Yes, I really want to do one as a driver just to have fun. I will have to find a suitable car though,” said Ghose while talking to Nation Sport from Muscat in Oman.

As a navigator, the 58-year-old Ghose helped Sammy Aslam win the Eldoret Rally in a VW Golf GTI followed by another excellent result in the Safari Rally with an eighth place finish. They later shifted to a Subaru Impreza, which didn’t help their progress before Ghose left to settle in Oman.

Ghose started navigating in 1984 before shifting to become a driver in 2016.

He said: “I also navigated for Lynda Morgan (now Hughes) and the first event was the 1984 Safari Rally though we sadly retired with a broken diff at the end of second leg. We then did the 1984 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) season, finishing seventh.

“After that, I left to pursue an engineering degree. Between 1984 and 1987, I navigated for various drivers, Gito Lochab (1st Bhangra 300), Vinod Shah of Swam, Manoj Sedani (7th in Nanyza) and Ajay Shah (Ken-Knit), we had a couple of very good finishes.

“I started driving again in 2016 in the ARC Rally of Tanzania where we finished 10th overall in a Ford Escort and then again in 2018 came ninth. We also did the Mini Classic in 2018 but rolled the Ford Escort. I did the Top Fry in 2019 and came fifth.

“The Classic Safari was a disaster in our Nissan 240RS as the car was not built to Safari specifications; this happens when the car is built by people who have no experience of East African conditions. We have learnt and hope to return much better prepared. I have not driven many cars, mainly a Datsun 160J, Ford Escort RS2000, Mitsubishi Celeste, Ford Escort MK1 and now a Nissan 240RS.’’

***

Did you know that…..

For safety reasons, all rally drivers and their co-drivers must wear ﬂame-resistant clothing including underwear, helmets and frontal head restraint during the competition. Approved neck restraint devices and ﬂame resistant clothing will be checked at scrutineering.

Drivers can take off the gloves in the liaison section, its mandatory for both drivers to remain belted throughout whilst in the rally car (with the exception of vehicle re-fueling).

All the members of the crews must be present at the prize giving. Crews who are not present at the prize giving may forfeit their prizes; however, the ﬁnal results will not be modiﬁed.

The protest fee set by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation is Sh20,000. If the protest requires the dismantling and the reassembly of different parts of a car the claimant must pay an additional deposit of Sh50,000.

abdulsidi2@gmail.com