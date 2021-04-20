Focus on Equator Rally which serves as Safari Rally dry run

South Africa-based Wild Cat Racing Team car carrier at the Equator Rally's Service Park located at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha on April 20, 2020.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The late Shekhar Mehta won the first continental title in 1981 to add to his Safari crown. The championship gained international attention the following year when Walter Rohrl won the second edition in a works  Group “B”Audi Quattro before more Africans started challenging for the title seriously.
  • Manvir Baryan surprised continental giants in the last three editions, winning in 2017-2019. The young Kenyan shared the platform with the best in the world, ranging from FI to WRC during the FIA annual excellence awards.  Tundo’s new fortunes in the ARC is the little push sponsors have been waiting for before coming on board.

The African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally zooms off at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)  Naivasha Training Institute on Friday.

