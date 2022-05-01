Flourishing Bandari FC needs better facilities

KPA Sports Club Mbaraki is a private club that was set up in 1920 by English settlers who were members of the East African Railways.

The settlers also set up sports grounds in Mombasa which their families and themselves used for sporting and leisure activities.

Back in the day, the club was known as the East African Railways and Harbour Club, which consisted of various clubs around Mombasa, the most notable being the Railways Club of Mombasa and the present day Mbaraki Sports Club.

KPA Sports Club Mbaraki came into existence after the splitting of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Railways. Whereas KPA remained with Mbaraki, Railways managed the Railways Club.

Mbaraki is an all-inclusive family-based sports club that serves as a recreation facility where disciplines such as football and basketball, just to name a few, are held at the club.

Years gone by, this club was open only to members. At the time, Bandari made Mombasa Municipal Stadium its home ground. But due to renovations at the stadium, the team moved to Mbaraki and made it their home ground.

Mbaraki home ground

It is six years and seven seasons since Bandari moved. Their sponsors KPA developed the grounds. Today, Mbaraki has improved considerably and the football pitch is well-maintained.

On April 23, Mbaraki Sports Club hosted six matches before the Kenyan Premier League match between Bandari against Nzoia Sugar. But the following day, the pitch was not in a good state because it had been overused.

Mbaraki is the only field that can host Premier League matches in Mombasa, and it is also home to four NSL clubs and youth teams.

Ten years ago, Mombasa County Government promised to build a modern stadium. As a growing team, Bandari needs a proper facilities to succeed.