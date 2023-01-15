FKF's tough stance on match-fixing way to go

One of the best piece of news I saw this week was the one about Football Kenya Federation suspending a slew of players and technical bench members from various clubs on allegations of match fixing. I have always said on this column that I am all out for the betterment of the game in our country.

Towards that end, I will always be on the lookout for the guttersnipes and lowlifes who want to mess our football. On the other hand, I will also be the first to laud those doing everything within their means to make the beautiful game even better.

So when I raise the cudgels against FKF those in charge at Kandanda House should never see me as a fifth columnist out to ruin the party for them. Far be it removed from me to use my privileged position as a newspaperman to send innocent men and women to the gallows.

It is because of this that today I am commending Barry Otieno and the team at FKF for exposing and suspending the suspects. I am not saying that the men being sent to the sinbin are guilty. Because I am a firm believer in the policy of innocent until proven guilty, I will restrain myself from passing judgement until the jury is back and gives its report.

Be that as it may, I am happy that FKF is finally scratching the bottom of the barrel to get to the root cause of the rot bedevilling our football- match fixing. If you are a keen follower of the game in our country then it can never have escaped your attention the farcical manner in which some of the games are won or lost.

Agreed, match fixing is a global phenomenon but this does not hive off our responsibility to fight it with all the arsenal we have. My six cents advice to the powers that be is that when the culprits are smoked out and evidence tabled against them the punishment should be so severe that anyone thinking of going down that route would be left quaking in their boots. Literally.

Such a strong message would allow the game to flourish freely just as the ball flows freely on the pitch when the real maestros are playing. Now we want more heads to roll, Bwana Barry!

Rounding off, I have seen online reports that my beloved Gor Mahia is mulling plans to embark on strategic signings to bolster our team. I have it from a very highly placed person in the club’s management that the top target is a Ugandan hitman who is on K’Ogalo’s radar.

I wish the club all the best in getting the striker who is said to be one of the best in the region. I also hope that the club will cast the net wider and get quality players. Not forgetting to add that even as they look for players all over, they should not cast away promising players from the youth team.