FKF has stretched credulity to its limits with poor hiring of coaches

Kenya’s national football team is yet again in confusion, and that’s not new.

Confusion and utter chaos are the requisite ingredients to Kenyan football management. In fact we would have been in shock if peace and order reigned in the football management in this interesting country.

Last Thursday, our great football gods who run the sport in Kenya suddenly sacked the ‘new’ coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

The sacking was cushioned by the word ‘parted ways on mutual consent’; a phrase so beloved and at the heart of the everlasting Barry Otieno, the CEO and secretary of the federation.

It is a template carefully saved in his computer and it is frequently used when time comes to sack somebody.

Mulee went ahead and later stated that he is the one who begged to leave “due to personal reasons” even though he was rather unconvincing.

His personal issues, we are led to believe, were very concentrated and deep that they had to affect the entire technical bench that includes other respected people like Twahir Muhiddin!

Credulity has been stretched to its limits; the wheat has been threshed so much and not a single grain more shall come out of the chaff!

For its part, the federation on its part pointed out clearly that there would be no further comment on the matter until a new appointment is made.

A very queer decision indeed at a time when we need all concentration on the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

To FKF, local coaches are cheap and can easily be sacked without much ado. When they are sacked, they keep mum not because they do not hurt within but because they hope that by keeping quiet, they shall be reconsidered for the position in future when the federation will need a stop-gap measure.

Foreigners swearing by their contracts are a nuisance to the disorder here. They shall wait to be paid until our debts outlive them!

As if all that is not enough, we get a whiff of CAF’s letter to FKF telling them that Kenya’s match against Mali shall not be played at Kasarani Stadium “because the pitch does not meet the required standards.”

Nyayo National Stadium may also be rejected, and then we shall have the shame of playing our home match against Mali in Bamako!

This is something we are sure is great news to the great managers of the federation and they must be dancing with great rigour and vigour to fiery flutes in some smoky devilish room. They love such stuff!

Those patriotic friends who have been calculating possibility and ability of our lads making us proud by going to the 2022 Fifa World Cup should swallow their pride and follow some foreign football league.

It is not going to be possible and the great owners of football in Kenya have made sure of that.