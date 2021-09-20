FKF has stretched credulity to its limits with poor hiring of coaches

Engin Firat

New Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat during his unveiling at the Safari Hotel Park on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Those patriotic friends who have been calculating possibility and ability of our lads making us proud by going to the 2022 Fifa World Cup should swallow their pride and follow some foreign football league.
  • It is not going to be possible and the great owners of football in Kenya have made sure of that.
  • It is a painful matter to mere mortals like yours truly, but we must accept it and keep mum and watch super Nick Mwendwa at work!

Kenya’s national football team is yet again in confusion, and that’s not new.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.