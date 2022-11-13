FKF, Give us a well run league this time round

With the 2022/23 season set to kick-off this weekend, local fans will be looking forward to seeing a better organised league compared to the 2021/22 campaign which was marred by tribulations.

The new season is set to start on Saturday under the recently reinstated Football Kenya Federation (FKF), but fans expect them to be more organised than last season when the federation harassed journalists, citing Covid-19 protocols.

Journalists who criticised the federation for messing the beautiful game were barred from covering FKF matches.

The federation had to station some security bouncers at entrance with specific instructions to bar certain journalists from accessing the match venues, only to be discovered that the pandemic had given the local football governing body an opportunity to deny journalists access to cover league matches.

Following this action, some media houses led by Nation Media Group declared a blackout of the top-tier league matches, including Harambee Stars' Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and international friendlies.

Congestion of league fixtures, plus unnecessary postponement of matches at the eleventh hour across the country including the lower leagues was another failure by the federation.

In the process, some clubs declined to endorse a broadcast deal the federation singed with StarTimes, resulting in the suspension of Zoo, Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets, while some venues were not fit to host top league matches.

The officials’ attitude and approach to issues was not what is needed to bring back our lost glory. Middle level officials right from the grassroots created loopholes that favoured them more than the players.

FKF officials failed to position themselves with the market-changing trends in the world to market our players abroad.

The arrogance of some top officials plus allegations of misappropriation of funds in the federation also scared off sponsors, and the government had to intervene by disbanding the body led by Nick Mwendwa, with a 15-member Caretaker Committee named, a move that put Kenya at loggerheads with Fifa who suspended Kenya from all international activities.

The government run the football affairs, but FKF National Executive Committee last week nullified the season, resolving that there will be no promotion or relegation in the FKF-Premier League, National Super League (NSL) and Women Premier League.

Match officials failed to show up for matches, citing security reason, or delayed payments. Environment at some stadiums made it dangerous for the players and match officials during matches.

Some venues including Muhoroni ground and St Sebastian Park in Murang’a were banned for hosting matches over hooliganism acts. Home fans at these venues were hostile for visiting teams, and this should not happen in the modern world.