FKF, get a standard trophy for winners

The new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season began over the weekend. There wasn’t much time for clubs to rest after the last grueling session.

We know that the champions, Tusker, were awarded a kind of trophy that uncannily looked like some netball trophy; the medals seemed like well-polished key holders and we are sure the winners were forced to look gay and jubilant for the occasion.

Whether they were handed their prize money, we do not know. Even though, knowing our country, we can safely say that they were promised that in future!

Jokes can sometimes be taken too far in this country, but some fools like yours truly still believe that we shall overcome the odds.

That Kenyan football shall reincarnate and reinvigorated long after the present jokers are humus! When we watch the World Cup, we know the type of trophy that the winners will be given; we even see it frequently showcased on live television broadcast of the matches.

When we watch any other organised league of football, we know what the trophy looks like, but alas, when we follow the Kenyan top-tier league, we are always tense because we know not what our managers have in mind! The trophy is always an emergency.

Last season was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, and a government directive to halt sports to stop the spread of the virus. It was a shambolic, confused league.

The TV rights were skewed against the interest of the clubs. The clubs that dared to question the deal and defy FKF orders got it rough.

We remember when Mathare United was illegally removed from the league. The team appealed and was allowed back.

Thereafter, Mathare were given 12 league matches in a row “to put some discipline in them”. Well, in the end, they survived relegation.

This season starts without the chest thumping fanfare of unveiling new sponsors and other things. FKF has run out of ideas, and no sane sponsor would wish to work with them.

Our teams shall bear the brunt of all this mismanagement and suffer financially, but that too shall come and go!