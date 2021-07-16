FKF doing a great disservice to women's football

Thika Queens.

Thika Queens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Kenya Women's Premier League title. Queens beat Gaspo FC 3-0 in the final at Nakuru Show grounds on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

By  John Aggrey

What you need to know:

  • If you have not laid hands on the document by now, here’s news for you - it is not available on the federation's website.
  • You see, football in this country operates behind a veil of secrecy where information is decimated in a targeted manner. This, my friends is a modern day private members club funded by tax-payers money, CAF, Fifa and sponsors.

This past week, Football Kenya Federation unveiled a strategic plan proudly dressed in decent English words that apart from intending to show foresight, also sought to position Kenya as a powerhouse in women’s football.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Rampant All Blacks whitewash Fiji to sweep series

  2. Olympic opening ceremony composer sorry over school bullying

  3. How Paralympian survived 28 hours buried in rubble

  4. Panic as first coronavirus case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

  5. PRIME How Zeddy Jesire picked up jumping in the unlikeliest of places

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.