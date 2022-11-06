FKF crisis: Is it a case of new win, old wineskins

From the kick-off, let me extend my extremely lukewarm congratulations to Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba for the step he took towards addressing the impasse that has bedevilled our game since one Nick Mwendwa and his crew came to town promising us a piece of pie in the sky.

Whereas I agree with the minister that we need to have our football back on its feet, I was hugely disappointed that the good man looked across the country and came away convinced that far and away, the team at Football Kenya Federation (FKF) that was kicked out under a storm was the best that could run our football.

Because we live in a culture that likes branding especially when one presents a picture of being a contrarian, let me say that far be it removed from me to be against the minister.

For two consecutive weeks since his appointment, I have used the pages of this column to wish the minister well.

This is how this column hailed Namwamba’s appointment: “Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Ababu Namwamba was vetted this past week by Parliament and is waiting for approval. Why am I happy about this? For one, the man earned my respect as being well knowledgeable in matters sports.

I will not use this space to say all that Bwana Ababu said concerning all the sports disciplines under his watch but I want to focus on what is close to my heart; football.”

Back to my story of the day. When the former CS Amina Mohamed, in her wisdom, cast FKF President Nick Mwendwa and his team to the outer darkness because of maladministration issues, those of us with the love of local football at heart honestly believed that it was the last we were hearing or seeing the kit and caboodle of them.

Alas! Bwana Ababu has reinstated the team with the unclear caveat that Mwendwa will stay as far away from our football as possible.

Mwendwa himself was quoted saying: "For a year, we have been in the wilderness. Football has been so bad, we have engaged with the government.

“The first thing we wanted to do is engage Fifa to have football back. There have been efforts going on in court to resolve something there. That has not happened so we have agreed that I will allow my team continue without my interference. Yes, I am the president but I have allowed the team to continue doing this (running football). I believe in a matter of time the issues will be resolved."

The only trouble I have with this arrangement is that the team of Doris Petra and Barry Otieno, which Namwamba anointed to carry on with matters of football administration in the country, reeks of Mwendwa through and through.

Myself, and many football fans I have interacted with or read their postings on social media, are agreed that in this arrangement, Mwendwa will continue calling the shorts albeit from the shadows. Which would be quite a sad state of affairs considering the depths of hell that gentleman, his squeaky voice and arrogance have taken our football.

Moving on to a different matter, I want to state that I am extremely happy with the local football fans.

Over the years I have noticed that when one of them - or a player - has fallen into dire straits the fans come together to bail him/her out.

Right now the campaign trending among local fans is collection of money towards the medication of former footballer Ezekiel Otuoma.