FKF Caretaker Committee has failed football fans

Last November, we were very happy when Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed sent the Football Kenya Federation out of office and formed a caretaker committee chaired by retired Justice Aaron Ringera to run local football.

It was welcome news and the spineless amongst us were already seeing an impending Fifa ban on Kenya for that move. Some of us were very defiant and even hoped the Fifa ban would give us some time to repair our butchered organization.

It has come to pass. We were suspended by Fifa and we assumed the caretaker committee still went on with its work, albeit under a secretive hood. It did not communicate properly with the public and snippets of information we got from it felt like rumours.

Tough questions

In this column we tried to pose some questions especially on budgets and the financial situation of the clubs in all the leagues. They kept mum and have remained defiantly silent with sneers curling the left sides of their lips. That is how much they have despised Kenyans!

The committee had a six-month mandate to do its work and to hold elections of new football officials complete with a new constitution. The committee’s six-month mandate in that inscrutable office ends on Wednesday this week, and it has achieved nothing so far.

The budget for football in this country - that they announced - was Sh875 million for the six months. The allocations for it was shrouded in secrecy and whatever they gave to the clubs is also surreptitious! The allowances they allocated for themselves are unquestionable.

Even as late as April 21, they were still calling upon football stakeholders to attend a meeting to ratify some sneaky constitution they purport to have reviewed. Many absented themselves from this well-choreographed joke.

The method of reviewing the constitution of the football body is well laid up in law and we thought the retired judge knows all about it.

The normal procedure in changing the federation’s constitution is for the National Executive Committee (NEC) to meet and propose changes which are then sent to Fifa for approval before being sent to stakeholders for discussions, at least 60 days before a congress meeting.

The stakeholders are then expected to give their responses back to the federation secretariat 30 days before the congress meeting, then specific clauses would be deliberated on and voted for during the meeting and the new constitution sent to Fifa.

That is the ‘normal’. We have only abnormal in this sad country and that is the path they chose to tread.

The committee’s original sin was to underrate the greed of the so-called football stakeholders; their treasonous character and the hustling creed that they pursue even if they have to kill several babies on their path to attain!