FKF blew Harambee Stars' World Cup chances

These are tough times for an average Kenyan football fan who expected Harambee Stars to easily qualify for the 2022 World Cup from Group "E".

A curious decision by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Fifa means Kenyans, and other Africans now have to pay to watch their national teams play.

And as a result, most Kenyans who went to great lengths to hack through pirated websites and watch Stars face Mali in Morocco last Thursday night were rewarded with a 5-0 drubbing.

This result coupled with Sunday's 1-0 loss in Nairobi means Kenya's chances of playing at next year's Fifa World Cup are zero but that is the least of my worries as I cannot imagine the embarrassment of watching this team face the likes of Colombia, Argentina, Japan, Netherlands and Belgium in Qatar.

After the fiasco in Agadir, in which Kenya recorded the heaviest defeat in all of the World Cup qualification matches played this week, new Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat, who recently signed a two-month contract with a brief to ensure Kenya qualify for the World Cup, turned around and blasted Kenyans for not respecting him.

Granted, the man deserves respect, but he knows better than most that football is a game filled with emotions. So if he wasn't criticized when he failed to win any of his nine games at his previous workstation on Moldova, then he should expect a different reception here.

What really caught my attention for all the wrong reasons against Mali in Morocco was Firat's poor fielding.

The Turkish coach elected to play Joash Onyango, an experienced central defender, as a right wing-back, and Henry Mejja, the teenage striker who recently signed for Sweden club AIK as a right-sided midfielder. That's akin to, with all due respect, handing your gate man the front office job at short notice on the firm's most important day, and expecting results.

The result of the poor fielding was an unbalanced squad that failed to click and a hapless Kenya technical bench, which also consists of Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya and his Sofapaka counterpart Ken Ochieng, instigating changes as early as the 30th minute. Much has been said of FKF president Nick Mwendwa's influence on the team.

Whether true or not, what is certain is that our national teams and popular clubs are suffering under his watch. The national Under-20 women's team was recently thrashed 10-3 on aggregate by Uganda and the men's team has failed to qualify for both the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) and Africa Cup of Nations in the last two years.

Besides, the two top clubs in the country, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are choking in debt, and struggling to make ends meet in a league that is under his management.

In the 70s, 80s and 90s the national team which was largely identified with players from two crowd pullers- AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia performed better unlike today when their players are not part of a national team squad that has several average unattached players.

The current team does not have a place for any Ingwe or K’Ogalo player yet they have national team materials!