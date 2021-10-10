FKF blew Harambee Stars' World Cup chances

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars players attend a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on October 9, 2021 on the eve of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Mali.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This result coupled with Sunday's 1-0 loss in Nairobi means Kenya's chances of playing at next year's Fifa World Cup are zero
  • New Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat, who recently signed a two-month contract with a brief to ensure Kenya qualify for the World Cup, turned around and blasted Kenyans for not respecting him
  • The current team does not have a place for any Ingwe or K’Ogalo player yet they have national team materials!

These are tough times for an average Kenyan football fan who expected Harambee Stars to easily qualify for the 2022 World Cup from Group "E".

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.