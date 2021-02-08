Fix the weak areas in the team

Finally, Bandari are back to winning ways after a long dry patch with last weekend’s victory over Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi, signaling the onset of a new dawn.

After back-to-back draws against Zoo Kericho and Mathare United away, and a painful 3-1 defeat at the hands of Gor Mahia in Mombasa, victory against our bogey team Sharks makes us happy.

The new technical team is slowly getting to know the players as coach Cassa Mbungo navigates the terrain.

I respect the ability of coaches to believe in their sixth sense when it comes to identifying football talent.

Most coaches are able to know a good talent when they see a player in action. In modern football there is far too much emphasis on sports science and training where the key attributes should be ability and performance.

After watching Bandari struggle against Gor, it came to my mind that the team missed the services of attacking midfield general William Wadri who was serving his second match suspension after being sent off against Kakamega Homeboyz.

This together with the injury on Shaban Kenga has clearly left the team exposed. However, on the bright side, I believe the defence will be sorted with the return of central defender Felly Mulumba.

Podium finish

Much as the coach feels he does not need any addition as he strives to learn the players and their abilities, there is serious need to bring on board at least one defender, a midfielder and striker to give cover in the event of a red card or injuries otherwise the team will continue losing easy matches.

Mbungo is trying to develop the youth by introducing them into the senior team but this should be gradual because Bandari’s aim is a podium finish in the league as was the case in the 2018-20-19 season when the team finished a respectable second.

My main worry, though, is that our armchair spectators may not have a clear vision of what plans coach Mbungo has for the future and may soon start baying for his blood when the team starts performing badly.